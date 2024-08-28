“An 11 without a doubt” - Georgina Rodriguez opens up on why Cristiano Ronaldo dressing up as Aladdin remains one of her favorite outfits

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on the legendary striker's outfits in a new video shared on his YouTube channel. She revealed that Ronaldo dressed up as Aladdin remains one of her favorite outfits.

In the video, Rodriguez could be seen ranking her partner's outfits across the last 20 years. Ronaldo showed each outfit on an iPad as he shared his opinion on each before she also shared her thoughts on the outfits.

One particular outfit stood out for the supermodel: Cristiano Ronaldo dressed up as Aladdin. Georgina Rodriguez shared her love for the outfit, saying (via Hola!):

"I give this an 11. Because he tried for the kids. And he didn't doubt it for a minute. And on top, he played 'Aladdin.' An 11 without a doubt."

Trending

In reaction to her words, Ronaldo pumped his fist. It is worth noting that Rodriguez was a lot more critical of other outfits. She marked down an outfit he wore in 2016 - a white shirt with ripped jeans, and despite his view that he looked 'macho', she said:

"I give this a five. I'm being generous."

It wasn't the worst rating Ronaldo got, though, as she handed him a 'four' for another outfit, saying:

"Darling, you're mixing a cotton faded shirt with a jacket, a handkerchief, and sneakers with patterns on them. The jeans are ripped too."

Cristiano Ronaldo now has over 50 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and that number is set to continue growing. He has already published 23 videos, with each racking up millions of views.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez spoke about his potential retirement

Back in March, Georgina Rodriguez was caught speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement plans during the Paris Fashion Week. It is no surprise that the legendary forward is near hanging up his boots, as he has turned 39.

While speaking to Serbian singer Jelena Karleusa after she modeled on the catwalk, Georgina revealed (via MARCA):

"In one year it ends. Or maybe two, I don't know."

Ronaldo, himself, has spoken about his future more recently, during an interview with Rio Ferdinand for his YouTube channel. The Portuguese legend revealed his aim to hit the 1000-goal mark while talking about what age he would potentially reach it (via GOAL):

"41? We don't know. If I don't have injuries, this is for me the most important. I want that. For me it's the best mark that I can have in football is to reach first 900 goals, after my challenge is to reach 1,000 goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 899th goal of his career, which will see him gun for another 101 before he eventually retires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback