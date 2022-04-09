An absolute cart horse”, “does nothing but consume the oxygen on the pitch” – Manchester United fans want 29-year-old star sacked after Everton defeat

Manchester United’s shocking loss to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday has left the fans particularly disappointed. The player who has raised their ire the most seems to be club captain Harry Maguire.

The England international managed another underwhelming performance for the Red Devils, capped off with a deflection that gave Everton the winner.

Maguire has endured a poor relationship with the Old Trafford faithful for a while and his recent poor performances have done little to help. Following the loss, fans aired their opinion on the English defender on Twitter. Here are a selection of the tweets from the fans:

Brendan @BrendanBrammer #Maguire £80M for an absolute cart horse. Liability £80M for an absolute cart horse. Liability 😂😂😂 #Maguire

Freddy 😎 @iamfreddy_233 United must SACK Maguire, not "sell".. HE MUST BE SACKED United must SACK Maguire, not "sell".. HE MUST BE SACKED‼️

Mufc_Muhammed @Muhxmmed07 Maguire does nothing But Consume the oxygen on the pitch and occupies the space on the field. Maguire does nothing But Consume the oxygen on the pitch and occupies the space on the field.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV The compilation of Maguire’s hospital passes this season would be truly atrocious. 🤢 The compilation of Maguire’s hospital passes this season would be truly atrocious. 🤢

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔰Azidinho 13🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @azidinho maguire go and play Sunday league football maguire go and play Sunday league football

Utdijlal @ijlalze7 When you have Harry Maguire you start 1-0 down When you have Harry Maguire you start 1-0 down https://t.co/3ZKRD9eiYA

United fans will be rightly aggrieved, with the Toffees coming into the match in poor form themselves. They had won just one of their seven Premier League games before this game, facing relegation this season. While the Red Devils have been far from impressive, it is unlikely that anyone saw them losing to the Toffees.

Everton came into the game with a clear tactical purpose in mind and an idea on how to execute those plans. However, it didn’t seem like the same was the case for United.

Ralf Rangnick and his men looked out of ideas almost all throughout the game. They failed to impose themselves on a team 10 places below them in the league table.

There are serious tactical and identity issues at United at the moment. It represents a great task for whoever steps into the managerial position permanently this summer.

Fans will hope that a day like this does not repeat itself.

Manchester United have approached Everton for Richarlison: Reports

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

With Everton struggling to break free from relegation doldrums, it is believed that a few of their key players will be on the lookout for greener pastures.

According to Sport Witness, forward Richarlison could be one such player who could leave Goodison Park in the summer. Manchester United have reportedly approached the Toffees for their ace attacker, as the higher-ups at Old Trafford consider him a key target.

However, they may have to fight off Real Madrid for his signature. Richarlison has been linked to the Santiago Bernabeu. Sport Witness report that Los Blancos will gun for him if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Richarlison has played 145 matches for Everton, scoring 49 goals. He was also instrumental in the win against the Red Devils today.

