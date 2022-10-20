"An absolute disgrace" - Ex-Man City man says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than Manchester United

Former England defender Danny Mills has slammed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel before full-time during the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford yesterday (October 19).

Ronaldo dropped to the bench as Erik Ten Hag made some changes to the squad that played out a goalless draw with Newcastle United at the weekend. Marcus Rashford spearheaded the attack in the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The decision paid off as Manchester United put in a solid display in every area of the pitch and were rewarded with two goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes in the second half. However, Ronaldo wasn't happy with his role on the bench and reacted by leaving the stadium with four minutes left to play.

That act has generated a lot of fuss and Danny Mills couldn't help but label the Portuguese a disgrace for disrespecting his team, his manager and the supporters. The former England defender was quoted as saying by Foootball365:

“It’s an absolute disgrace, I think it’s incredibly disrespectful to the team, to the manager, to the fans. They were winning 2-0, what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0 it still wouldn’t be right, but I would sort of understand it. He clearly thinks he’s bigger than the football club."

“It’s a little bit of a selfish act to go, ‘Oh actually I’m not involved,' he knows full well that everybody’s going to see it. You know what it’s like at Old Trafford, you’ve got to walk all the way down the touchline, not just sneaking down at the halfway line. He knows everyone’s going to watch him."

Mills added:

“And I feel sorry for United now, and Ten Hag because that’s an outstanding result against a top side and all it’s going to be about is Ronaldo.”

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Another frustrating day for the attacker.

Ronaldo seems to have reached the end of the road at Manchester United. After failing to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, it is understood that the Portuguese will try again when the market reopens in the winter.

However, it is unknown which club would be willing to snap up the attacker after the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea passed on signing the Portuguese in the summer.

