"An absolute disgrace, a shambles" - Gary Neville singles out Manchester United star who epitomized second-half horror show against Liverpool 

Pundit Garry Neville has slammed Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his disappointing performance in his club's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier today (March 5).

The Red Devils were torn apart by a terrific Liverpool side who scored seven goals past the visiting team at Anfield.

Goal scorers on the night included Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah, who all bagged braces. Roberto Firmino hit the nail in the coffin in the 88th minute to secure all three points for the Reds.

Overall, it was a shambolic performance from Erik ten Hag's side, who suffered their heaviest league defeat since 1931.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils player Garry Neville was critical of United's performance against Liverpool. He also singled out Portuguese midfielder Fernandes, whom he labeled "embarrassing" against the Reds.

In his words:

"Bruno Fernandes is stood in the center circle with his arms raised saying why isn’t it me coming off? Honestly, I have to say that some of his behavior in this second half has been a disgrace. He’s been brilliant for Manchester United at times, his assists and his goals."

He continued:

"Look, that first 40 minutes would be what I would call a classic away performance at Anfield where I thought Manchester United weathered the storm and it looked like they were gonna go and get the goal and go ahead at half-time, but they conceded just on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking further on Manchester United's shambolic performance against Liverpool, especially in the second half, Neville said:

"The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles, epitomized no more by the captain Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game.

He continued:

"I have to say, it’s not their usual performance, it’s not their usual form, it’s not their usual spirit, and he (Ten Hag) will deal with it, I’m sure. Very quickly, like he’s dealt with other difficult situations this season."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Gary Neville was not impressed by Bruno Fernandes' performance 🤐 Gary Neville was not impressed by Bruno Fernandes' performance 🤐 https://t.co/L4JufPU8cM

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slams Bruno Fernandes' performance against Liverpool

The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily criticized for his lackadaisical showing in United's 7-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Liverpool.

Another person who has hit out at Fernandes is pundit Roy Keane. The Red Devils legend described Fernandes' performance as "disgraceful".

In his words, as seen on Sky Sports, he said:

"Fernandes' body language was nothing short of disgraceful. He's a really talented boy but he's your captain. So much talent, but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room.

