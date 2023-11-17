"An absolute gentleman" - Shah Rukh Khan makes heartwarming social media post as he poses alongside David Beckham

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently met football icon David Beckham during the latter's visit to India during the Cricket World Cup.

While Beckham's purpose of visit was as an ambassador for UNICEF, he was also in attendance for India's semi-final win against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player also did not miss the opportunity to mingle with some of the country's biggest celebrities.

One of them was Shah Rukh Khan, whose house Beckham visited in the last few days. The former took to his X profile (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings after meeting the legendary footballer. The caption read:

"Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep…. #DavidBeckham"

This comes in the aftermath of David Beckham sharing some memorable moments with cricket icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, while even posing for photos with other renowned Bollywood personalities.

'Becks' has also been highly-active on his social media profiles with regular updates of every Indian dish he tries, captioning it with remarks of sheer appreciation.

This was his first-ever trip to India and it's fair to say it seems like Beckham has enjoyed himself.

David Beckham and Virat Kohli exchange passes with a football

As the Indian cricket team took to the field to commence their pre-match warm-ups before the semi-final, Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham were walking by deep in conversation.

They passed the area of the field where the team was training and Kohli spotted Beckham and cheekily rolled a football towards him. 'Becks' obliged by passing it back, after which Kohli returned it for another kick by the icon. The Englishman also shared this interaction on his Instagram story.

This created a wonderful moment between two sporting icons from different generations and also provided a spectacle for the fans present at the Wankhede Stadium.