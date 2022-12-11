"An absolute joke" - Gary Neville furious with referee after England lose to France at FIFA World Cup

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hit out at referee Wilton Sampaio following the Three Lions' defeat to France at the FIFA World Cup.

England lost 2-1 to defending champions France in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, with the referee making some shocking decisions.

Gary Neville made his discontent with the Brazilian official evident, branding him as a joke. The former England international spoke on ITV during the game:

"The referee had a nightmare game, an absolute joke of a referee."

"I’m not saying that was all down to England’s defeat because that’s making excuses, [but] he was just a bad referee, rank bad."

"It's a simple decision. He kicks his leg away - I'm not sure why that isn't a foul. He's nibbled and he's kicked him. It should be a free-kick."

"Upamecano has tried to win the ball on three or four occasions where can't win the ball, on Saka, on Kane."

Wilton Sampaio's decision-making came under the spotlight when Bukayo Saka was upended by Dayot Upamecano in the build-up to Aurélien Tchouaméni's opening goal for France.

The Bayern Munich defender was involved again later in the first half as he tripped Harry Kane while the England skipper entered the box from the right flank.

VAR failed to intervene, presumably deeming the contact outside the box which was again a decision that raised many eyebrows.

England were eventually awarded two penalties, although the second one was only given after a VAR check.

Harry Kane scored the first penalty in some style but blasted the second over as England lost 2-1 to France.

Les Bleus will be up against Morocco in the semi-finals and will be looking to secure their place in their second consecutive World Cup final.

England skipper Harry Kane sends emotional message after missing crucial penalty against France in the FIFA World Cup

England skipper Harry Kane has sent an emotional message after missing from the spot for England against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions skipper had the opportunity to equalize late in the quarter-final but skied his effort over the woodwork. After the game, Kane said:

"I'm not someone who thinks too much about it; I prepare the same whether I get one penalty or two penalties in a game."

"I can't fault my preparation or the detail before the game; it didn't feel any different. I felt confident taking it but didn't execute it the way I wanted to."

"Of course, it's something I will have to live with and take on the chin," he added. "But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future."

