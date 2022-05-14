"An absolute joke" - Jamie O'Hara left fuming as Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool star get snubbed from Premier League Player of the Season nominees list

Jamie O’Hara has been left fuming with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane being snubbed from the Premier League Player of the Season nominees list.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has branded it a joke as Mane and Ronaldo have been overlooked by the Premier League.

Manchester City and Liverpool both have two nominees each in the eight-man list, while Spurs, Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham United have one each.

From Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo have made the cut, while from Liverpool, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have made it.

In-form Spurs attacker Heung Min-Son has also been named among the nominees alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse have also been picked.

As per Jamie O’Hara, Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo should also have been named among the candidates.

Mane has been on fire for Liverpool during the second half of the campaign. He has 15 Premier League goals as well as four assists in 33 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been inspirational for an otherwise struggling Red Devils side.

The Portuguese superstar has 18 Premier League strikes to his name this season, including two hat-tricks.

Despite all his efforts, he has failed to fire Manchester United into the Premier League top four, which might be the reason why he has been overlooked.

It will be interesting to see who clinches the Premier League Player of the Season but De Bruyne, Salah and Son are certainly the favorites.

Manchester United could have been in a much worse situation if not for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future has been subject to intense speculation

It is fair to say Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback at Manchester United has not been a fairy-tale one. If not for him, things could have been a lot worse for the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a total of 24 goals in 39 games across all competitions for Manchester United this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/euYaSsHlBG

For someone of his age (37), the figures are remarkable and it's unfortunate that his teammates have not complemented his efforts well enough.

Things look like a complete mess at Old Trafford right now and we will have to wait and see whether Erik ten Hag manages to turn things around or not.

