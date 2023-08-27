"An absolute liability this season", "Not too late for college" - Fans call out Liverpool star despite 2-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool fans were left furious with Trent Alexander-Arnold despite their 2-1 win over Newcastle United. They want the club to bench the Englishman and sign a new right-back as he has been making far too many mistakes.

The 24-year-old right-back failed to control the ball, which helped Anthony Gordon go through and score the lone goal of the match for Newcastle United. The Reds star was also deemed lucky by many to remain on the pitch. The referee could have given Alexander-Arnold a red card in the first 10 minutes of the match for a possible second yellow following a foul on Gordon.

Taking to social media on Sunday (August 27), Liverpool fans were in sync to call for a new right-back. They posted:

The Reds are looking to add a midfielder this summer, while The Athletic have added that a left center-back is also in their plans.

Jamie Carragher warned Liverpool about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jamie Carragher called out Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this year and stated that the Reds should be looking for a new right-back. He heaped praise on the Englishman's attacking abilities but stated that the defensive issue was a massive problem on the pitch.

He was on CBS Sports earlier this year when he claimed that Trent was not enough to be the Reds' right-back. Carragher wants a change in role for the 24-year England international and said:

"It's very, very worrying – not just for Liverpool as a team; for him. That can't continue, what's happened this season with him and the amount of times he's been lacking defensively. The problem they've got in that position is they've never had real competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold."

"One of the reasons why is because he's been so good. You think: who do you buy? How much do you spend for someone who's not really going to play every week? But I think Liverpool are at the point now where they've got to go and buy a right-back."

He added:

"That's Jurgen Klopp's decision in terms of how good that right-back is, how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition. If Liverpool are trying to qualify for the Champions League on a yearly basis, I'm not sure Trent's your man at right-back."

The Reds currently do not have a direct backup to Trent in the squad. Jurgen Klopp used James Milner when needed, but the Englishman has now moved to Brighton, while the other option has been Joe Gomez.