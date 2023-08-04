"An absolute no-brainer for any team" – Pundit urges Premier League club to sign Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Nottingham Forest great Stuart Pearce has urged West Ham United to rope in former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this summer.

Maguire, 30, has been marked as potentially a major summer outgoing as the Red Devils are keen to clear their deadwood this summer. He has reportedly drawn attention from West Ham United and Aston Villa of late.

During a recent interaction on talkSPORT, Pearce was asked to share his thoughts on the Manchester United centre-back. He elaborated:

"I covered one of the England games this summer. I was looking for Harry Maguire and I wanted to say to him, I think he'd an individual who gets pilloried often at the moment and I really don't know why."

He added:

"So, I saw his dad in the bar and went up to him and said: 'I want to say how well your son conducts himself. I really don't see where the criticism comes from.' And I had a chat with him and Harry as well."

Heaping praise on the towering Manchester United man, Pearce added:

"I think he is one, when you're looking for a player to come into your club, you're looking for: Does he play the games? Can he get you a goal in the opposite box? Can he deal with the ball at his feet? He's a current England international. He ticks so many boxes and he'll offer you a bit of leadership as well. And he's also of the right age."

Backing Maguire to shine at West Ham next season, Pearce concluded:

"For me, he's an absolute no-brainer for any team. West Ham, 100 per cent. You go where you're wanted, you go where you're loved and if that's West Ham or wherever... he'd be a very great addition."

According to The Independent, Manchester United are open to selling Maguire for a fee in the region of £30 million ahead of the next campaign.

Will Manchester United star Harry Maguire be able to settle in at the London Stadium?

Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, is expected to end his four-year stint at Old Trafford soon. Should he decide to join West Ham United this summer, he could prove to be a good addition to their backline next campaign.

A right-footed hard-tackling centre-back, the 57-cap England international would be a first-team starter at the London Stadium. He would displace Kurt Zouma from the starting lineup to partner with ex-Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in David Moyes' preferred 4-2-3-1 setup.

So far, Maguire has scored seven goals and contributed five assists in 175 games across all competitions for the Erik ten Hag-coached outfit.