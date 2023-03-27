"An absolute priority for United" – Ex-Liverpool star names position Manchester United must strengthen to get to 'next level'

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore recently urged Manchester United to rope in a world-class goalkeeper to replace David de Gea.

De Gea, 32, has been a vital starter for the Red Devils since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £19 million in 2011. He has helped them lift eight trophies so far, including one Premier League crown.

A right-footed shot-stopper renowned for his sharp reflexes, the 45-cap Spain star has been speculated to depart Old Trafford of late with his contract set to expire in three months. He has registered 18 clean sheets in 42 appearances this season, conceding 46 goals in the process.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore claimed that Manchester United should try to replace De Gea due to his poor sweeping ability. He said:

"One of the first things Manchester City and Liverpool did when they were looking to move to the next level was to invest in a new goalkeeper and I think it's time Manchester United did the same. I like David de Gea, I think he's been phenomenal over the years for United, but his distribution lets him down more often than not."

Collymore insisted that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will aim to rope in a sweeper keeper in the upcoming summer transfer window. He added:

"Erik ten Hag will want a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can play to the traditional Ajax system of playing it out and building attacks from the back. Unfortunately, De Gea isn't that type of player, so, targeting a goalkeeper who can do the things De Gea can't is an absolute priority for United this summer."

Manchester United have been linked with Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana, Jordan Pickford, Diogo Costa, and David Raya to strengthen their last line of defence.

Manchester United in race to sign 21-year-old Bundesliga ace this summer: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to face competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Emmanuel Kouadio Kone this summer. He is said to be valued at around €50 million.

Kone, 21, has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in the Bundesliga over the past season. Since arriving from Toulouse for a fee of £8 million in 2021, he has scored four goals and laid out two assists in 54 matches across all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Red Devils are expected to refresh their midfield ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. While Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are in their early 30s, Scott McTominay is likely to leave. Furthermore, Marcel Sabitzer's short-term loan deal is also set to expire this June.

