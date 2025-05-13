“An adventure that begins and ends” - Carlo Ancelotti opens up on decision to leave Real Madrid and take up Brazil job

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his impending exit from the club and his decision to accept the role of Brazil head coach. The 65-year-old tactician has less than three weeks left to be in charge of Los Blancos before he becomes a national team coach for the first time in his career.

Ancelotti has held a press conference ahead of his side meeting Mallorca in LaLiga this week, providing answers to questions on his future. When asked about his decision to leave despite having a year left on his deal, he pointed out the similarities of football to an adventure that has a beginning and an end.

"Football, as in life, is an adventure that begins and ends. I always had in mind that one day it will come to an end. It’s the end of a very nice period. I’ve had a great time. But as in all things in life, there is a moment like that.

He reiterated once more that he is not ending things with the club in acrimonious circumstances, revealing that he has enjoyed a good time.

"If life comes to an end, imagine if a period of a football team can come to an end. I’ve had a good time, I want to end it well. On the 26th I will talk about another challenge. I never had a problem with the club and I never will."

The coach revealed that Real Madrid will remain in his heart, even after his time as Brazil boss comes to an end, due to the success he enjoyed there.

“It is a club that I have in my heart and I will have it too when this adventure is over. It ends after a few years where we have won many titles. With a fantastic memory that will stay with us for life.”

Carlo Ancelotti's last game in charge of Los Blancos will be on May 25th, when they face Real Sociedad in their final league match of the 2024-25 season. He will immediately resume his new position afterwards and will be in the dugout for Brazil next month.

Ancelotti holds the record for most titles won by a Real Madrid coach in history and led the club to the UEFA Champions League title in separate stints. He worked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Chelsea, and is the only manager to have won all of Europe's top five league titles.

Real Madrid star set to miss rest of the season through injury: Reports

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury, as per reports. The Brazil international was an unused substitute in Sunday's El Clasico, watching from the bench as 21-year-old Victor Muñoz made his debut in his place.

A report from Radioestadio has revealed that the 24-year-old is carrying a physical problem that has caused him to be left out since the Copa del Rey final last month. He was on Real Madrid's bench for the game against Celta Vigo, as well, but did not come on as a substitute.

The report has revealed that he walked out of a recent training session looking downcast, with a medical personnel accompanying him. He will likely be unavailable for the next game against Mallorca, as well as upcoming ones against Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More