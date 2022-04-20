"An all-time low" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United and issues warning to Erik ten Hag after Liverpool loss

Manchester United legend Gary Neville stated that the 4-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield was an 'all-time low' for him as a United fan. The Red Devils were completely outplayed by Jurgen Klopp's team in the Premier League on Wednesday in every aspect of the game.

This was United's ninth loss in the league this season, making their fight for fourth spot in the table even more challenging.

The club's fans and former players did not hold back in their criticism of their team's performance. They blasted the players for not putting up a good fight against arguably their fiercest rivals.

Former Red Devils skipper Neville said that he has never seen a United team as bad as this one. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag is set to join the club as their new permanent manager. However, Neville advised the Dutchman to "stay away."

Speaking to Sky Sports after a humiliating defeat at Anfield, he said:

“Stay away, Erik Ten Hag. You do not want to come to this club at the moment with the squad of players they have right now. It was a sobering evening, we expected it, every Manchester United fan expected it. I don’t think one Manchester United fan came here tonight with any hope whatsoever. I’ve never seen it (Manchester United) as bad as that.”

He added:

“I cannot explain how we’ve gone from what was slightly promising at the end of last season with finishing second and I know we lost the Europa League final, which was a bad one, to the point where we are today which was an all-time low in my 42 years of watching Manchester United.''

Neville also accused the team of putting a player's identity over that of the manager and that is leading to their downfall. Talking to Football Daily, he further added:

''Manchester United have undermined managers over the last ten years by elevating the players into a God-like status and the players haven’t performed. You go to Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City and the manager is the primary figure at the football club.''

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in EPL history to score five goals against Manchester United in one season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has achieved another record after scoring two goals in his club's 4-0 win over United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

He scored two goals in the match and provided an assist. With this, the Egyptian has become the first player in the history of the Premier League to score five goals against United in one season. Salah scored a hat-trick in the first tie of the season at Old Trafford in October as Liverpool won the match 5-0.

