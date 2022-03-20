"An amazing addition to practically any midfield" - Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign 24-year-old Premier League star

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has urged his club to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window. Speaking to the Design Museum via The Star, Parlour stated that Tielemans would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's tactical setup.

Arsenal did some incredible business during last summer's transfer window, spending close to £150 million. The club signed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard, among others. All three of these players have all stepped up to the task and have helped the club fight for a top four spot in the league.

Now, transfer experts and fans have started to analyze the players that Arsenal will need to upgrade their performances for next season. The midfield and striking are two departments where the Gunners will need some reinforcements this summer.

JLP2022 @JLP20221



Thoughts Arsenal also need a no.8 and for me Tielemans fits the bill. He certainly has the quality and the profile that Arteta and his recruitment team will be looking for.Thoughts Arsenal also need a no.8 and for me Tielemans fits the bill. He certainly has the quality and the profile that Arteta and his recruitment team will be looking for.Thoughts 👇 https://t.co/Ib9ItFk8qp

According to football.london, Leicester City's Tielemans has been linked with Arsenal as many consider him to be a great upgrade to the Gunners' current midfield.

Parlour also has similar views as he claims that the Belgian would be an amazing addition to any midfield in the Premier League. Speaking to the Design Museum, he said:

"I really like Youri Tielemans at Leicester City. I think he’s a great young player and I expect he will be in big demand this summer, especially if he’s actively wanting to move elsewhere. He only has a year left on his contract and maybe Leicester City will want to cash in now rather than risk losing him on a free next year."

He added:

"There’s always questions about how long Xhaka will stay at Arsenal and I think Tielemans would be an excellent long-term replacement. He’s great on the ball and he can pick a killer pass. Tielemans would be an amazing addition to practically any midfield in the Premier League."

Tielemans has been consistently performing well for Leicester City this season. The 24-year-old has managed to chip in with seven goals and three assists from 35 appearances in all competitions for his side. The Belgian is also the highest rated Leicester City player this season with a rating of 7.01 by whoscored.

Arsenal reportedly 'studying' option of signing Philipe Coutinho from Aston Villa

Ever since his return to the Premier League at Aston Villa during the winter transfer window, Philipe Couthino has impressed everyone with his performances. The Brazilian has by far been Villa's best player since his loan move. The Barcelona star has chipped in with four goals and three assists from 10 Premier League appearances.

Coutinho's great run in form has attracted interest from different clubs in the Premier League and Arsenal are said to be one of them.

Phil McNulty @philmcnulty Aston Villa have an option to buy Philippe Coutinho for £33m at the end of his loan period - but this is an option not an obligation. Aston Villa have an option to buy Philippe Coutinho for £33m at the end of his loan period - but this is an option not an obligation.

According to a report from SPORT via Football 365, the Gunners are studying their options to sign Coutinho from Barcelona this summer. Aston Villa have the option to buy the Brazilian for £33m at the end of his loan period. However, it would be interesting to see whether they would spend such a high amount.

The Gunners can swoop in and convince Coutinho to join their club as the London club will not hesitate to spend the reported figure on the Brazilian.

Edited by Aditya Singh