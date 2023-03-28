UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated England captain Harry Kane after he became the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer.

Kane bagged a 44th-minute penalty to score his 54th international goal for England in the 2-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiying win over Italy on Thursday (March 23). He now sits above legendary forwards Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored his 55th international goal in a 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday (March 26). Sunak has congratulated Kane on his feat in a brilliant video uploaded to the Prime Minister's official Facebook account. He said:

"Just to say a massive congratulations to you not just for Thursday's result but for what you've achieved personally. You are the all-time great, and it is an incredible accomplishment."

Kane then responded:

"I appreciate that; it's a special feeling, I don't think it's truly sunk in yet."

Sunak continued by deeming the Spurs frontman to be an amazing role model in the way he carries himself:

"You are an amazing role model for our country in the way you go about your business. You're scoring all the goals, but you do it with humility. You talk about your teammates; you can see how they respect you, and it just speaks volumes of your character that they do."

The England captain then spoke of his pride in representing the Three Lions:

"I love playing for my country so much. I want to represent it in the best way for sure."

You can watch the clip of Sunak congratulating Kane on becoming the all-time leading goalscorer below:

Former England all-time scorer Wayne Rooney also congratulated Harry Kane on beating his record

Wayne Rooney (right) also congratulated Kane (left).

Kane moved level with Rooney at the top of the all-time leading goalscorer charts during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Spurs striker continues to break records for club and country and has earned plaudits for what has been an incredible career.

His fellow compatriot Rooney congratulated him on reaching 54 international goals for the Three Lions and breaking his record. He tweeted after the Italy win:

"Congratulations to (Harry Kane) on becoming (England's) all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long, but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."

Harry Kane will now turn his attention to club football as he looks to become the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer. He sits on 204 goals, just 56 shy of all-time leader Alan Shearer.

