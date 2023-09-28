La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that he would advocate for Barcelona to face either a point deduction or relegation if the club is convicted of sports corruption. These comments come in the wake of Barca being accused of bribing a public official, an incident referred to as the Negreira case.

Tebas addressed the issue during a discussion on the social impact of La Liga. His comments, captured by Marca, initially trod carefully, highlighting the need for legal evaluation. He said (via Football Espana):

“I have to see the argument regarding Barcelona’s accusation of bribery. Bribery is when a crime is committed against a public official. Maybe they consider that the referees… I don’t know, I have to legally assess it as a lawyer."

He added:

"What about the civil police searching the offices of the Technical Committee of Referees, I think it is as a consequence of the fact that La Liga, as a private accusation, requested that the Federation had to accredit a series of tests to the court.”

If Barcelona is indeed found guilty, Tebas suggests that the club could face a range of penalties, including potentially suspending its activities. While he cannot judge the case, he has claimed he would also favor docking points from the club, saying:

“It is not our responsibility, but I think it is an appropriate measure [docking points]. Having that in the disciplinary system. We have to have a system of subtracting points, we are one of the few countries that does not have that measure."

He added:

"There are indications of totally irregular payments that should not have been made to the vice-president of the referees. It will have to be clarified if that was the intention.”

La Liga have been proactive in contributing evidence to this matter. However, Tebas openly lamented the lack of similar action from other clubs involved in the case as damaged parties. Real Madrid, for instance, have only submitted the document of appearance but haven't provided further help.

Regarding this, Tebas said:

"We are the only ones who are contributing written evidence, contributing our knowledge of the sector to help."

"There are others who are in the private accusation, such as Real Madrid, which made the document of appearance and a document preventing it from being removed from the private accusation that Bartomeu requested… And has not done anything else.”

If found guilty, Barcelona could have to face severe punishment amidst their already ongoing financial struggles.

La Liga president Tebas reveals "reputational damage" Barcelona could cause

The La Liga president didn't hold back when discussing the potential ramifications for Spanish football if Barca are found guilty in the Negreira case. Tebas pointed out that the reputational damage to the league and to Spanish football, saying (via Football Espana):

"I am not pointing at one director or another, I am saying that we have to continue investigating. Four different directors paying Negreira is very serious. And the reputational damage, very high.”

Spanish football has already been marred this year by other incidents like the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal and the racial abuse of Vinicius Junior. Due to the Negreira case exceeding a five-year time frame, La Liga is limited in the actions it can take against Barcelona or any other affected club.

While Tebas doesn't have the authority to enforce measures, he has called for points deduction to be part of Spain's disciplinary system.