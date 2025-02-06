“An attacker who played as a full-back” - Real Madrid superstar sums up Marcelo after Brazilian announces retirement from football

Real Madrid talisman Vinicius Jr has paid a heartfelt tribute to his compatriot Marcelo, who has officially announced his retirement from professional football. The 36-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of all time, called time on an illustrious career on Thursday, February 6. He won numerous trophies with Los Blancos and the Brazilian national team.

Marcelo spent over 15 years at Real Madrid, where he became an icon with his incredible attacking prowess, technical ability, and leadership. His former teammate Vinicius Jr, who shared the pitch with him in the Spanish capital 61 times, summed up his playing style in a few poignant words.

Reacting to Marcelo’s retirement post on Instagram, Vinicius wrote:

“I miss the nutmegs, goals, assists… an attacker who played as a fullback. Thank you for so much.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Marcelo joined Los Blancos from his childhood club Fluminense in 2007 as a promising teenager. Over the years, he evolved into a mainstay in the squad, helping the club secure numerous domestic and international titles.

During his time with Los Blancos, Marcelo won six LaLiga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. He also won four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Rey trophies, and five Spanish Super Cups.

He played a pivotal role in some of the club’s greatest triumphs, often delivering match-winning performances in crucial moments. His contributions were especially vital in Madrid’s UEFA Champions League dominance, where his attacking runs and pinpoint crosses added an extra dimension to the team’s offensive play.

Altogether, Marcelo won 25 titles during his time at Madrid. He scored 38 goals and provided 103 assists in 546 appearances across competitions. Following his departure from Madrid in 2022, Marcelo had short stints with Olympiacos and Fluminense before deciding to hang up his boots.

Real Madrid release statement in honor of club icon Marcelo following his retirement from football

Real Madrid issued a statement paying tribute to their former left-back Marcelo following his retirement from professional football. The Brazilian is the club’s fifth most decorated player, having won 25 trophies — just two fewer than Luka Modric, the most decorated player in the club’s history.

After the Brazilian announced his retirement, Madrid wrote in a statement on its website:

"Following Marcelo's announcement that he is retiring as a professional football player, Real Madrid C. F. would like to express its gratitude and affection to him. Marcelo belongs to the history of Real Madrid and is one of the great legends of the club and of world football.’’

Marcelo joins the likes of Toni Kroos (2024) and Gareth Bale (2023) in the list of Los Blancos legends to have announced retirement recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback