"An embodiment of all that I believe is best about football" - When Sir Bobby Charlton named his favorite Manchester United player of the modern era

The late Sir Bobby Charlton named Paul Scholes as the one Manchester United player he enjoyed watching the most. Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton tragically passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, October 21.

Charlton was able to enjoy the Red Devils' success under Sir Alex Ferguson as they dominated English football, in the same way he did during his playing days.

One superstar that caught Charlton's eye was Paul Scholes. In his autobiography Sir Bobby Charlton: My Manchester United Years, he wrote (via United in Focus):

“I have no hesitation in putting a name to such an embodiment of all that I believe is best about football: Paul Scholes. I have watched closely in every surge of the Ferguson era. Assessing them and grading them all precisely is a difficult, maybe impossible job, but if I am honest I have to admit that in so many ways Scholes is my favourite."

He added:

“I love both his nous and conviction that he will find a way to win, to make the killer pass or produce the decisive volley with such instant authority and nerve. When a game reaches a vital phase, these qualities seem to come out of his every pore.

“Paul is so good now that it is always the greatest disappointment for me when I do not see his name on the team-sheet.”

Scholes established himself as one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League so it comes as no surprise to see that Charlton held him in such high regard.

The 48-year-old was a one-club man, plying his trade for the Red Devils for 20 years. He scored 155 goals and provided 81 assists in 716 appearances across all competitions, winning 25 trophies.

Manchester United's £60m bid for Crystal Palace defender set to be accepted: Reports

According to Football Insider (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United's £60 million bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi will be accepted.

The Red Devils have been woeful defensively, leaking 20 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions this season. Moreover, Erik ten Hag and Co. have been plagued with injuries at the back with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all sidelined.

Raphael Varane has also been injury-prone since joining Manchester United. Ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Guehi to bolster his defense. The 23-year-old has impressed this season, making 10 appearances for the Eagles. He has also been capped seven times by England.

The only stumbling block would be that the same report states that Guehi is unwilling to move to Manchester United in the January transfer window. This is because he allegedly wants to have the best possible chance of featuring in the 2024 UEFA Euros next summer.