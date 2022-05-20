"An example to everyone" - Nemanja Matic on playing alongside Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has expressed his pride in playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The Serbian midfielder is set to end his five-year stint at Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Matic said that Ronaldo has been an important part of the United dressing room this season. In his farewell interview as a United player, Matic said (via the club's official website):

“Yeah, he’s a fantastic player. He’s an example to everyone, an example to young guys. It’s very important for them to see how he behaves every day and how he approaches the games and the training sessions. He’s a winner. He’s a great character and a very nice man outside of the pitch. I’m very pleased I had the opportunity to share the dressing room with him.”

Nemanja Matic has had a solid career with Manchester United. Since his move from Chelsea in 2017, the 33-year-old midfielder has made 189 appearances for United across competitions. Matic, though, failed to win any trophies during his five-year spell with the Red Devils.

Sun Sport @SunSport Ronaldo's classy gesture to Matic after final Man Utd game at Old Trafford thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Ronaldo's classy gesture to Matic after final Man Utd game at Old Trafford thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Matic has so far made 32 appearances for the Red Devils in his final season at the club, contributing four assists.

Apart from Matic, Paul Pogba is also expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The French international's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has shown no intentions of signing an extension.

With the departure of Matic and Pogba, United are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's best player this season

United have had a disappointing season, failing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a shining light in a dismal season for the Red Devils.

The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 games for United across competitions.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🏻



Cristiano Ronaldo giving advice to Man United academy player during today's training session. Cristiano Ronaldo giving advice to Man United academy player during today's training session. ❤️👏🏻https://t.co/PNQ1jLUzZX

Ronaldo still has another year left on his contract at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward is expected to be a part of Manchester United's new era under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag next season.

