"An example for me and model for everyone" - UFC star Ilia Topuria makes social media post as he links up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria took to social media to post an image alongside Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

Topuria, a Georgia-born Spanish mixed martial artist, was in attendance during Inter Miami's 2-2 MLS draw against Colorado at DRV PNK Stadium. Messi was on the scoresheet for the Herons, netting in the 57th minute.

Topuria, who has previously termed Messi as his idol on several occasions, uploaded a collage of snaps, captioning:

"With one of the greatest legends in sports history.... An example for me.... And a model for everyone."

Undefeated Ilia Topuria has quickly become one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world. He knocked out Aussie legend Alexander Volkanovski in a gruesome manner to win the 145 lbs title at UFC 298 in February.

He has since received a hero's welcome in Spain and also in Georgia. Topuria was recently given Spanish citizenship. He also kicked off a La Liga game between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Topuria wishes to defend his belt at the Santiago Bernabeu. Apart from Messi, he also has a close relationship with Sergio Ramos. The former Spain captain often attends Topuria's fights.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, took his season tally to six goals in as many appearances this season. The substitute appearance was Messi's first since the middle of March.

Ilia Topuria has named Lionel Messi as the greatest of all-time

Ilia Topuria is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and in all likelihood, his first title defence will be at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Despite his fandom for Los Merengues, Topuria regards Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time.

Topuria has previously said (via Albiceleste Talk):

"I'm a Real Madrid fan but Leo Messi is the best in all sports, he's my role model."

Messi is hands down one of the greatest footballers of all time. Topuria, on the other hand, is a complete MMA fighter with a diverse range of skills. He promises to go on to become one of the greatest fighters of all time.

