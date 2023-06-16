"An example for Portuguese and world football" - Roberto Martinez heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina fixture

Roberto Martinez has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal prepare to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in their third UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday (June 17).

Ahead of the clash, Martinez was asked whether Ronaldo playing outside Europe could be an issue for the team. The Portugal captain plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, whom he joined late last year.

Martinez, though, dismissed the claims (via Record Portugal):

"Playing outside Europe is sometimes an advantage to play in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is total. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football.

"He has played 198 matches for the national team, and it is a normal situation. Like any other player, he needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players. Cristiano and Pepe are examples for the Portuguese football and that we need them to give all the experience and wisdom to the youngest."

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most decorated player in international men's football. He has scored 122 goals in 198 games for Portugal. Apart from being the highest appearance maker in international football, Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about adapting to life in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent the entirety of his career in Europe. That changed when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent.

Apart from the different tactical style in terms of football, Ronaldo also had to adapt to the Saudi climate, which is much more hot than Europe. Speaking about his Al-Nassr stint so far, Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler. But I have really gotten used to that now.

"The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey. Every league and country is different, and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all)."

Cristiano Ronaldo, for now, will be focused on Portugal. He picked up four goals in two games by scoring braces against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein during the last international break.

