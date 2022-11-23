"An experienced group" - Emmanuel Petit explains why Brazil are better equipped to win 2022 FIFA World Cup over Argentina 

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has picked Brazil over Argentina as the team most likely to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While the Brazilians are yet to play their opening game in the global tournament, their South American rivals have already endured a shock loss to Saudi Arabia.

Petit revealed to compare.bet his reasons for supporting the Albiceleste, stating:

"Brazil, because they look very strong in every department. They have so many players who are among the best in their positions, an experienced group as well. The statistics as well are frightening. I can’t remember the last time they lost a game. It’s the last chance for Neymar to win the World Cup. It’s been 20 years now since a South American team won the World Cup.

"Argentina are up there too with Brazil to win it. But I’d put my money on Brazil. They look really strong, and more important for me, I remember myself when I was a child. I was so impressed with the way Brazil played. One touch magicians, just the way they played on the pitch. But for the last 20 years, I’ve been disappointed with the way Brazil have played because they lost their magic, their inspiration on the pitch."

A disastrous start to their World Cup campaign. 🫥 Argentina’s unbeaten run of 36 games has come to an end. The last time they lost before today was on the 3rd July 2019, against Brazil. That was 1239 days ago. A disastrous start to their World Cup campaign. 🫥 https://t.co/LjPTfGDiYb

He continued:

"When you look at the players they have now in midfield and upfront, they look how they used to be. Flair and creativity, something you cannot learn on the training camp or reading a book, it’s only in your head, in your DNA. They have players like this, but also look very solid as a team, very mature, very experienced. They have so many match winners in that team, so I’d put money on Brazil personally."

Brazil will face Serbia on Thursday (24 November) and will hope to surpass Argentina's poor start to the competition with a draw at least.

Former referee Pierluigi Collina explains reason for long injury times in ongoing FIFA World Cup

Former referee Pierluigi Collina has explained the recent trend of long injury times awarded so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Notably, every game of the tournament so far has exceeded 100 minutes and the former referee has told fans to expect this to be the norm.

This is a new initiative by FIFA to get fans more value for their money with most teams only playing the game actively for 60 minutes on average. It is hoped that the longer periods of injury time in the FIFA World Cup will serve the fans, who spend large sums of money to watch shorter games.

Collina pointed out that the longer injury times are not without precedent (via Football London):

“This is nothing new. In Russia, it became quite normal for the fourth official to show the board with seven, eight, nine minutes on it.”

The lengthened injury times in this edition of the FIFA World Cup might not be enough to avoid defeat for some teams, however. Notably, superpower Argentina fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia, despite the game getting 14 minutes of extra time.

The fans will be pleased with any policy that sees them get to watch more football. However, it remains to be seen how teams will adapt to this latest development as the FIFA World Cup continues.

