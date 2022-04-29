"An ideal opportunity" - Michael Owen predicts Manchester United vs Brentford and makes bold call on Rangnick's team selection

Football pundit Michael Owen has predicted Manchester United will beat Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said that despite Brentford's recent resurgence in form, he sees Manchester United doing enough to come away with a 1-0 win. He explained:

"Now United have little to play for, I’m curious whether Ralf Rangnick will change the personnel. There’s a lot of promising youngsters at the club, now would be an ideal opportunity for them to get some game time ahead of the new boss coming in this summer."

"Brentford have had such a great season and can travel to Old Trafford full of confidence after that draw against Spurs. They’ve been very organised in recent weeks, and make it difficult for each side they face. I’m still going to pick United. Brentford will be difficult to break down, I’m going for 1-0."

Manchester United will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The Red Devils have only managed to win two of their last eleven games across all competitions. Their recent run of results has left them 6th in the Premier League, five points adrift of Arsenal in 4th place.

Brentford, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games in the league, having won three of them. Thomas Frank's side drew 0-0 against Tottenham last time out and should be confident of taking something away from the game against United.

"I am very positive" - Rangnick on Manchester United's future

United have had a poor season

Despite having a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, Manchester United manager Rangnick believes that the appointment of Erik ten Hag will steer the club in the right direction in the future. He said:

"I strongly believe that there is a lot of things that can become better and will become better with a new manager and hopefully with some new players, with some fresh energy in that squad. With this group of new players and the quality of players that are already here, together with the new manager, I am very positive that next season will be a lot better."

“I am looking forward to working in that advisory role and obviously helping Eric as much as he wants it himself. Obviously, I am more than willing and prepared to help both Erik and whomever in the club in order to change everything for the better."

