"An idiot I need to remove from myFPL", "Absolutely shocking" - Fans blame Arsenal star for 'pathetic' technique in 1-1 draw vs Everton

A cross-section of Arsenal fans online have called out David Raya for his goalkeeping error in their game against Everton. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by the Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5.

During the game, Arsenal were the first to break the deadlock through Leandro Trossard in the 34th minute. The Belgian leveraged on a counter-attack having received a pass from Raheem Sterling as he directed his shot past Jordan Pickford in goal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (46’) appeared to have held and brought down Jack Harrison in the penalty area. Thus, referee Darren England awarded the Toffees a penalty.

Iliman Ndiaye converted the spot-kick and made the scoreline even for Everton in the 49th minute. However, Raya could be blamed for Everton's goal as he appeared to dived before Ndiaye kicked the ball.

In the 85th minute, Gabriel Martinelli released an outstanding shot which was remarkably saved by Pickford. Thus, the game ended 1-1 as both sides shared the spoils.

In his stint, Raya maintained a passing accuracy of 74% (31/42). He registered one save and three high claims in goal (via Sofascore). However, his error in the build-up to Everton's equalizer seemed to have angered the Gunners' supporters.

Thus, in the game's aftermath, they took to X to vent their frustration over Raya's error, with one tweeting:

"This Raya is an idi*t I need to remove from my FPL forever."

"I rate Raya highly, but he could be the worst penalty keeper ever.," another added.

"Raya is so funny on penalty 😂😂😂😂," a fan hilariously opined.

"When is someone going to tell Raya he has the worst penalty saving technique ever," another fan suggested.

"Someone tell raya to stop diving so early Bloke was outside of the posts as the ball went in," another said.

"There needs to be a conversation on how pathetic Raya is at pens. He might make his move before the run-up at this rate.," a worried fan tweeted.

"He’s absolutely shocking with penalties," wrote another.

"We conceded a penalty that, in my opinion, was NOT a penalty" - Mikel Arteta on Everton's penalty in the draw against Arsenal

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the penalty which the Gunners conceded against Everton shouldn't have been given. He also argued that there was no enough contact on Harrison for the penalty to have been given.

In an interview after the Premier League draw against Everton, Arteta spoke about Everton's penalty.

He told beIN SPORTS (via Afcstuff on X):

"We conceded a penalty that, in my opinion, was NOT a penalty, very clear. There is not enough contact & the contact starts outside, inside there is nothing."

The Gunners have now secured 62 points from 31 Premier League games this season. In the title race, they are 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

