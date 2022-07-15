"An important figure in the dressing room" - Mikael Silvestre speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's importance at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has claimed that wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo will be a big asset for the Red Devils in the upcoming season.

The Portuguese icon, who has 12 months remaining on his current deal, has requested that United allow him to depart if a suitable offer arrives this summer. The 37-year-old is seemingly unsettled at Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with a host of clubs over a potential move for his client. Chelsea were in the race to sign the veteran striker but Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided against signing him, as per Romano.

Speaking to LordPing, Silvestre opined about the developing transfer saga involving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"It will be best if Cristiano stays as he is an important figure in the dressing room. He showed he can deliver and score goals and he is still top class. Cristiano in a good mood and in good form is a big asset for Manchester United and he will be for the new manager [Erik ten Hag]."

After making a blockbuster return to his former club last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. However, the Red Devils went trophyless and finished sixth in the Premier League with their record-lowest points tally of 58 last season.

United will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not for sale', according to new Manchester United manager

Speaking at a pre-season press conference, new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag reiterated the club's stance on the Portuguese icon's future.

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, he said:

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season. That's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club, he added:

"He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Ronaldo, who joined United from Juventus in the summer of 2021, is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

