"An increasingly strong feeling" - Journalist names exciting midfielder who is 'likely' to join Arsenal this summer 

English journalist Chris Wheatley claims that Arsenal are in pole position to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice due to his friendship with Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the race for Rice, 24, who looks likely to depart West Ham after snubbing contract extension offers. The Hammers midfielder is highly sought-after amid his impressive displays at the London Stadium.

Wheatley was speaking on his podcast 'The Chris Wheatley Show' when he claimed that Rice looks likely to arrive at Arsenal in the summer:

“I think Rice is certainly the one who is likely to come in the summer. We know that he'd be very keen on making the move. He's got players and friends in the Arsenal team."

The journalist continued by alluding to his connection with Gunners U18s coach Jack Wilshere and his England teammate Saka:

"Very close with Jack Wilshere, of course, who's the Arsenal under 18s coach. He's very close with Bukayo Saka as well in the England setup."

Wheatley acknowledged that Arteta's side are also interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. However, he insisted that Rice is their top target:

"So yep, to answer in short, Arsenal do like [Moises] Caicedo, they want to sign two central midfielders in the summer. But Declan Rice is the one that they really want. And there is an increasingly strong feeling that he wants to come as well.”

Rice has featured 39 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He was also key alongside Saka for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are prepared to pay £80 million to sign Rice. It remains to be seen if this fee falls into West Ham's valuation of the midfielder.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville questions Arsenal target Declan Rice being valued at £100 million

Gary Neville concerned about Declan Rice's price tag.

The fee that has long been touted for West Ham to part with Rice in the summer is £100 million. Manchester United legend Neville understands how valuable the midfielder is to the Hammers but questions that price tag. He told Sky Sports last month:

"There’s no doubt for West Ham he’s their best player. He is influential. He's been brilliant for England, I think the only sort of criticism comes in the supposed price tag being asked for him is around £100 million."

If Rice were to be signed for £100 million he would become Britain's joint-second most expensive player. He would join his fellow compatriot Jack Grealish in second, behind Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, who joined the Blues for £106.8 million.

He would also become Arsenal's most expensive signing in history if he were to head to the Emirates. Nicolas Pepe is currently the most expensive signing in the club's history after joining the north Londoners from Lille in 2018 for £72 million.

