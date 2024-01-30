"An incredible moment" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool superstar is close to making long-awaited injury return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Thiago Alcantara is close to making his long-awaited return after he participated in team training on Monday (January 29).

Thiago hasn't featured for the Reds in 278 days, with his last appearance coming during their 2-1 win against West Ham United on April 23, 2023. The Spaniard suffered a serious hip injury, which led to him getting surgery over the summer.

The 32-year-old was close to returning in August, and then September. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation program, putting him out of contention until this week.

The Reds have missed Thiago's experience and creativity in midfield this season. The Anfield faithful will be buoyed to learn that he took part in full team training on Monday.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Chelsea on January 31, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“Thiago trained [for the] first time, which was an incredible moment after all the months he couldn’t. And then training at the level he trains – oof! But he needs time. But it’s anyway a wonderful sign for yesterday."

Thiago is expected to make his return to the pitch in the coming weeks. He has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 appearances across all competitions to date.

Bruce Grobbelaar reckons former Chelsea manager could be the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar believes Graham Potter would be an ideal candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The German tactician shocked the football world on Friday, January 26. He announced he would be bringing an end to his nine-year tenure at Anfield at the end of the season.

Many fans have attempted to predict who would have the mammoth task of replacing Klopp, with Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi being thrown into the mix. However, Grobbelaar explained why he chose Potter, telling RTE (via Rousing the Kop):

“What he did with Brighton, he had to mould young players and get them into the first team and manage that type of environment and I think he would be very fitting to come to Liverpool. Because we’ve got some great youngsters and use them to carry on the legacy that Klopp has left.”

Potter enjoyed moderate success at Brighton & Hove Albion between 2019 and 2022 and was renowned for his attacking style of play. However, it's unlikely Liverpool would task him with replacing Klopp due to his poor stint as Chelsea manager last season.

The Englishman won just 12 out of his 31 games in charge, with a win percentage of 38.71 percent before being dismissed on April 2, 2023.