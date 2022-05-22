“An incredible person who has taken this city and its people to his heart” – Jordan Henderson pens heartfelt message to Liverpool teammate ahead of final league game

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has shared a heartfelt message for his departing teammate Divock Origi ahead of the Reds' final game of the season.

The Merseyside giants face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the final matchday. A win could see them crowned Champions if Manchester City slip up against Aston Villa.

Henderson has spoken about Divock Origi leaving the club at the end of the season. The Reds skipper has urged the Anfield faithful to give the Belgian attacker a fantastic send-off.

Henderson reckons that Origi has been a special player for the club and also loves the club and the city with all his heart.

“What a guy, what a man, what a player. Definitely over the course of the stint the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments, that will live in the memory of all the fans. He will go down in history.” Trent on Divock Origi:“What a guy, what a man, what a player. Definitely over the course of the stint the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments, that will live in the memory of all the fans. He will go down in history.” #awlive [lfc] Trent on Divock Origi:“What a guy, what a man, what a player. Definitely over the course of the stint the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments, that will live in the memory of all the fans. He will go down in history.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/E2WXjK6nay

Henderson penned his thoughts in Liverpool’s match programme ahead of facing Wolves (as quoted by The Mirror):

“It looks like today will be Divock’s last at Anfield for Liverpool so I hope he gets the kind of send-off he deserves.”

“Actually I know that he will because he has been such a special player for us, but he is also an incredible person who has taken this city and its people to his heart."

Henderson believes that the Reds will forever be indebted to Origi, who has produced some brilliant moments of magic over the years whenever he was called upon.

The England international finally concluded by wishing the Belgian all the best for his future endeavours. He added:

“His legacy will be his achievements for this club, but it will also be the good causes he has supported, like the local students he is helping to put through university."

“Today should be a celebration no matter what happens and as club captain I will certainly be celebrating Divock and wishing him all the best for the future. The big fella deserves nothing less.”

Liverpool could send off Origi in the finest way possible

Liverpool need a win against Wolves as well as a favour from Aston Villa to be crowned Premier League champions in the most dramatic way possible.

It would be quite an interesting finale to a fantastic Premier League season if the title race takes such a big twist on the final day.

Mersey Reds @MerseyReds1 #YNWA Sunday will be legend Divock Origi last game at Anfield. Sunday will be legend Divock Origi last game at Anfield. 💔 #YNWA https://t.co/eqcv9FRwx4

However, anything is possible in football and Liverpool fans will be extra hopeful given the fact that their beloved Steven Gerrard is the Aston Villa manager.

Jurgen Klopp hailed Origi as a legend for the Merseyside giants and it will be the grandest farewell for their hero if they can win the league title in his final league outing.

