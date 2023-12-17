"An incredible rebuild" - Jamie Redknapp compares Jurgen Klopp to Sir Alex Ferguson and predicts outcome of Liverpool vs Manchester United 

Jamie Redknapp has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for the rebuild he's carried out at Anfield. The former Reds star compared Klopp to legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and also predicted the outcome of the upcoming clash between the two clubs this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has rebuilt the Liverpool squad after losing key players like Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino in recent seasons. The club has replaced them with the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

As it stands, the Reds possess one of the strongest squads in the Premier League and are currently leading the title race. Inspired by this positive turnaround, Jamie Redknapp showered praises on Klopp. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Reds star hailed the German's effort saying:

"This has been an incredible rebuild, to be in this position right now and how he's turned it around, Jurgen Klopp."

He added:

"From looking like a team I didn't quite know where they were going, I was thinking two or three years before Liverpool can challenge again. To get them in this position just shows you how good Jurgen Klopp is."

Redknapp went on to liken Klopp to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson owing to the way he handled the rebuild at Anfield.

"Alex Ferguson was the best at it. He would always reinvent teams, bring in new players. Jurgen Klopp is showing that quality very quickly this year and I'm so excited by this team," he said.

The pundit also predicted the outcome of Liverpool's clash with the Red Devils in the Premier League today (December 17). According to Redknapp, the Merseysiders will be too much for the Red Devils to handle.

"I just don't see how Manchester United can keep them out. I just think Liverpool have got too much for them," he continued.

"I think Liverpool right now, they've got the bit between their teeth, they're playing well."

"Going forward, where Manchester United are so weak defensively, Liverpool are so strong," added the Englishman.

How have Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool fared in the Premier League this season

Liverpool had a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, finishing fifth and missing out on Champions League qualification. However, Klopp has steered the ship around, with his side among the favorites for the title this term.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's men sit at the summit of the table with 37 points in 16 games. So far, they've recorded 11 victories, four draws and one defeat to their name in the English top flight, scoring 36 goals and conceding 15 in the process.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League in midweek, the Reds will be hoping to return to winning ways against Manchester United today. It remains to be seen if they can continue their recent dominance over the Red Devils at Anfield.