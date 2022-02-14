"An incredible run of form" - Andy Robertson lauds Liverpool star whose all-round game has been 'magnificent'

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on his teammate Fabinho following the Reds' 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor. Fabinho scored the all-important winner for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 40th minute as they managed to secure all three points.

While talking to the Liverpool FC official website after the final whistle, Robertson said:

"It was a horrible day, really tough and Burnley made it difficult for us. I thought they played a really good game but I think we stood up to every challenge they had."

Burnley had several chances coming their way but failed to capitalize on them. The Lancashire-based club still find themselves at rock bottom of the table. The Scottish international said:

"Our two centre-halves won a lot of headers. Fabinho won a lot of headers, me and Trent covering them, and [the] midfield winning balls and trying to win it back. And then it was just about trying to find that one bit of quality. Luckily, we got it and we could have maybe had a couple more but 1-0, we’ll take it. We’ll take the three points and now we have to move on."

It was a scrappy win for the Merseyside giants against a determined Burnley side in a difficult game, with strong winds causing further issues to the Reds backline. Robertson had nothing but praise for Fabinho who scored the vital goal for his side to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Fabinho has now scored five goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool have some big fixtures coming their way

Liverpool will now shift their attention to their game against Italian Serie A holders Internazionale on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The Reds' double-header against Inter, managed by Simone Inzaghi, will be one of the most anticipated fixtures of this round.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also set to face Chelsea later this month in the League Cup final.

“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” Fabinho on Inter Milan:“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Fabinho on Inter Milan:“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/H2CndZEsqO

The Reds host Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month and will be keen to compete on all fronts and add at least one trophy to their cabinet.

Liverpool currently find themselves nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side have looked virtually unstoppable in recent weeks but Klopp will be determined to keep pushing the Cityzens down to the wire.

