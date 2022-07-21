"An incredible servant to the club" - Alan Hutton says Liverpool superstar is already a club legend 

Alan Hutton has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah and claimed the Liverpool winger is already a club legend. He added that the Egyptian would go from strength to strength after penning a new deal at Anfield this summer.

Salah ended speculation about his future by penning a new three-year contract earlier this month. He had just a year left on his deal when the 2021-22 season ended, and there were no reports of a breakthrough in talks.

While speaking to Football Insider, Hutton could not stop himself from praising the Liverpool winger. He went on to claim that Salah looked happy at the club and gave defenders nightmares when on the pitch. He said:

"I think when you look at what's he done over the seasons, he's been incredible and an incredible servant to the club. The way he holds himself, he doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low, he's always got a smile on his face he looks happy."

He added:

"He signed a long-term deal and I think he'll go from strength to strength. Now that that's out the way there's not the constant talking about it and the rumours of whether or not he's leaving."

Hutton added that the Egyptian can now perform like he always does with the speculation about his future cleared out. He said:

"He can just do what he does best, put the ball in the net, give defenders nightmares regularly and just continue on the run that he's on. So yeah I do see him as a Liverpool legend. Obviously you'd have to ask the fans to get a real insight but I do think he is."

Salah has registered 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 matches for the Merseysiders since joining them from Roma in 2017.

Mohamed Salah on signing a new deal at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, 30, signed a new contract with Liverpool on July 1, keeping him at the club into the twilight of his career.

After penning the contract, the Egyptian spoke to the club's official website and said:

"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next."

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son, who also finished with 23 goals in the season.

