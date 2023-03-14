"An incredibly impressive young man" - Gary Lineker heaps praises on Arsenal star after he wins award

Bukayo Saka has been lauded by Gary Lineker after the Arsenal star was named the Men's Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards on Monday (March 13).

Saka, who faced stiff competition from teammates Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, emerged victorious, capping off a successful evening for the Gunners.

Saka took to Twitter to share the good news about the award, stating:

"Thank you to the London Football Awards for awarding me Men's Young Player of the Year. It's an honour to win it for a second time and congratulations to all the other winners!"

Martin Odegaard was also named the Men's Player of the Year after a campaign that has seen him tally an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta was crowned Manager of the Year, having guided Arsenal to 21 wins in 27 Premier League matches. Aaron Ramsdale also enjoyed a successful night, scooping the Goalkeeper of the Year Award. Overall, the Gunners dominated the night, winning most of the major honors.

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to congratulate Saka on his achievement, singling out the England international for praise:

"An incredibly impressive young man and a wonderful footballer. Congratulations [Bukayo Saka]."

Arsenal look to secure the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, with Europa League tie looming

Saka, the prodigious talent of Arsenal, has been nothing short of sensational this campaign, as his tally of 10 strikes and nine assists in the Premier League can attest. The young sensation has been a vital cog in the wheel of Mikel Arteta's title-chasing machine, who seek to break their trophy drought since 2004.

In their recent dominant win over Fulham, Saka may not have made it on the scoresheet or the assist charts, but the starlet's performances didn't go unnoticed. Come Thursday (March 16) night, the Emirates Stadium will play host to Arsenal's eagerly-anticipated duel against Sporting CP.

Here, Bukayo Saka will look to carry on his ravishing form. In their first-leg of the Europa League last-16 tie in Portugal, Arsenal were left ruing a 2-2 draw. However, the North Londoners remain well-aware that a triumph of any kind would cement their berth in the succeeding round.

As things stand in the Premier League, the Gunners sit five points ahead of their closest challengers Manchester City, having won 21 of their 27 league fixtures.

