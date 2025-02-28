“An injustice to me” - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hits back at Jude Bellingham decision ahead of La Liga clash against Real Betis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lashed out at LaLiga for handing out a two-match ban to superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham after he received a red card against Osasuna (February 15). The Italian tactician claimed the sending-off was an 'injustice' after Real Betis winger Antony's red card against Getafe was rescinded.

Bellingham was sent off for protesting a free-kick given against his side in the 39th minute of a 1-1 draw against Los Rojillos. Real appealed against the decision to no avail, and the Englishman is set to miss the game against Betis after missing a 2-0 win over Girona (February 23).

On the other hand, Antony, who is on loan at the Benito Villamarin from Premier League side Manchester United, was sent off for a late lunge in a 2-1 win over Getafe. However, Betis appealed the decision and got it overturned before their high-stakes clash with Los Blancos.

Ahead of the fixture, Ancelotti was asked about his opinion on the annulling of the Brazilian's suspension. The Italian chose to bring Bellingham's decision into the picture, saying (via Madrid Zone on X):

"Antony unsuspended? No comment on that but Jude Bellingham being suspended is an injustice to me.”

Bellingham has been a solid performer for Real Madrid this season with 11 goals and 11 assists in 35 games across all competitions. While his absence will be significant, Ancelotti has more than enough midfield talent at his disposal, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric among others.

"It has changed the team" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Vinicius Jr's work rate

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that superstar forward Vinicius Jr's improved defensive work rate has 'changed the team'.

Against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey, the 24-year-old won the ball deep in midfield. He launched an attack by playing the ball over to Jude Bellingham, whose incisive through ball was finished off by Endrick.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Real Madrid's LaLiga fixture against Real Betis, Ancelotti lavished praise on the Brazilian superstar's work off the ball. The 65-year-old said (via Madrid Universal):

"Vinicius is helping a lot. It has changed the team a lot because the forwards are working hard. The team is more solid... We have talked about it [defensive work rate] many times. Not just with Vinicius, with everyone. And they agreed. The chip has obviously changed in the last few games. Since the game against Atleti (1-1, February 9), the defensive improvement has been evident."

Real Madrid will take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on March 1.

