"An issue" - Tony Cascarino urges Mikel Arteta to replace Arsenal star in the summer

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Alexandre Lacazette's lack of goals is a problem for Arsenal.

Lacazette's goalscoring has not been a prominent feature of his game in recent times, but his numbers this season have been alarmingly low. The Frenchman has scored six times in 31 matches across all competitions and just four times in 25 Premier League encounters.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing the Emirates in January, there was increased emphasis on Lacazette to deliver the goods upfront. However, he has found the back of the net just once in 12 league matches for Mikel Arteta's side since the turn of the year.

Cascarino believes those numbers are simply not good enough. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Lacazette is probably the lowest scoring centre forward. He’s got four Premier League goals this season. Obviously he’s been in and out the team at times, but he’s played 25 games in the Premier League now and he’s got four goals.”

It is worth noting that Lacazette's contract expires at the end of the season, and Cascarino seemed to indicate that he shouldn't receive an extension. The former Republic of Ireland striker went on to add:

“Lacazette is an issue. His contract is up in the summer and that’s an area they (Arsenal) they need to fill. You cannot do anything in football having a centre-forward that’s got, four, five or six goals in a season.”

Arsenal's top-four hopes hang in the balance after consecutive defeats

Until the start of April, many believed Arsenal were a shoe-in for a top-four finish in the Premier League given their fantastic run of form. However, the Gunners have now lost two games in a row which has left their hopes of UEFA Champions League football next season hanging in the balance.

Arteta's side looked clueless during their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 4 April. They followed it up with an embarrassing 2-1 home loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on 9 April.

The Gunners have subsequently fallen to fifth place in the league standings, three points behind arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. They also have a relentless fixture list lying ahead of them. Between now and 2 May, Arsenal will visit Chelsea and West Ham United, and host Manchester United at the Emirates.

During the same timespan, Spurs face Brighton and Leicester City at home and travel to Brentford. They could very well extend their lead over Arteta's troops if the Gunners don't get themselves back on track.

