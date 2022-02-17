"An unbelievable player" - Manchester United legend Bryan Robson names the greatest footballer he's seen

Manchester United legend and former England captain Bryan Robson named Pele as the greatest footballer he's had the pleasure of watching in his lifetime. The 65-year-old is hailed as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and earned 90 caps for the national team while also winning a plethora of trophies during his 13-year stint with Manchester United.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sportskeeda, Robson answered a handful of questions candidly and singled out Pele for special praise when he was quizzed on the best player he's laid eyes on.

"For me, because of the physical aspect of the game at the time he played, it would be Pele. He was an unbelievable player, broke records, scored goals, played in more World Cups than anyone else at the time. The way people used to defend back then you could get away with some bad tackles, and Pele had to put up with that."

Having played alongside several world-class players for Manchester United and the England national team, Robson shared the dressing with some truly remarkable personalities. When asked to name his most talented teammate, the former England captain said it was Paul Gascoigne, who is widely regarded as one of the most gifted English footballers in history.

"When I get asked this, everybody thinks I’ll say a Manchester United player. However, from 1990-1996, I must say Paul Gascoigne was playing some unbelievable football for Tottenham Hotspur and England. When I played with him, I thought he was the most talented and unbelievable player."

Sir Alex Ferguson was great at man-management, says former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson

Bryan Robson is one of the greatest players in Manchester United's decorated history

Bryan Robson was already in the squad when Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkins as Manchester United manager in November 1986. The Scottish manager's arrival kick-started the Red Devils' revival, as he established himself as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the beautiful game.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten New United We Stand podcast. A chat with Bryan Robson. Features being punched by Maradona, locking Gordon Strachan in his boot and drinking with Wythenshawe. Enjoy. audioboom.com/posts/8032483-… New United We Stand podcast. A chat with Bryan Robson. Features being punched by Maradona, locking Gordon Strachan in his boot and drinking with Wythenshawe. Enjoy. audioboom.com/posts/8032483-…

Robson lavished praise on Sir Alex's man-management style and revealed that all the players were eager to work with him.

"When Sir Alex came into the club, all the players were quite excited because of the great job he did done at Aberdeen. Gordan Strachan worked with him at Aberdeen and told us all about his disciplinary style and how strict he could be. But in fairness, the boss was great at man-management, which worked wonders with all the players."

Finally, Robson revealed the quality that set former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard apart from the likes of Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard and also named his favorite memory representing the England national team.

"Well, I think Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes had the same vision and quality on the ball that Steven Gerrard did. But I think Gerrard was the best defender out the three. Attacking-wise, there isn’t anything in it between them, but with Gerrard being the best defender, it put him slightly in front of Lampard and Scholes."

"My favorite moment with England was the first World Cup game played in Spain in 1982 against France. I scored the quickest goal in World Cup history at the time and we won the game 3-1. It is a brilliant memory. Also, that evening, my wife had our second daughter - we believe it was brought on by the excitement of the game!"

Bryan Robson is a part of Manchester United's fan event, #ILOVEUNITED, an interactive virtual event for the club's Indian fans

