"An unbelievable talent" - Kevin Phillips says Arsenal attacker has got 'the attributes and quality' to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips believes Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool if the Egyptian parts ways with the Reds in the future.

Saka has been a breath of fresh air for the Gunners and has arguably been their best player in the post-Arsene Wenger era. The 20-year-old's sustained form from the 2019-20 season has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, who reportedly wants to bring the winger to Liverpool.

Salah now has just over a year left on his contract with the Reds. There is thus a possibility he could move on in the upcoming summer transfer window, leaving a big hole to fill. And Phillips thinks Saka is well-suited to take over the baton from the Egyptian.

Sharing his thoughts with Football Insider, he said:

“I think he’ll get better and better, Saka. He’s still a young kid, he’s done a lot already in his short career. I think he’s an unbelievable talent and I think, moulded in the right way, he’ll turn out to be a top-class player.

“Whether he can go to Liverpool, if that was to happen, could he emulate what Salah’s done?" he continued. "It’d be very, very difficult for any player to do that. But he’s certainly got the attributes and qualities that he possibly could join Liverpool and replace Salah. Let’s not forget, Salah didn’t tear it up early on at Chelsea. For Saka, he’s developing all the time."

Saka has been in fine form this season too, scoring seven goals and assisting four in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 🏿 Tough to take because we gave everything but performing like that and with that spirit we can achieve a lot in 2022 ! #GodsPlan Tough to take because we gave everything but performing like that and with that spirit we can achieve a lot in 2022 ! #GodsPlan🙏🏿 https://t.co/pOWXj6vJ9t

Mohamed Salah's 2021-22 season in numbers

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the world's best player this season, scoring goals for fun. In 26 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 23 goals and assisted nine.

With 16 goals in 20 matches, he is also the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season. And with nine assists, the 29-year-old is second on the list of top assist makers, just one behind Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Though it is highly unlikely that the Reds will let Salah leave in the summer, it will not be easy to replace him if they eventually let him go.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee