“An undeserved win for Real Madrid” – Robert Lewandowski reacts to Barcelona defeat in El Clasico 

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has claimed that Real Madrid did not deserve their El Clasico win. Speaking after the game, the Poland international insisted that the Blaugrana would continue to fight for the title.

He said (via FCB World):

“An undeserved win for Real Madrid. Of course, they got the three points, but the league is long and we will not give up.”

Barcelona took the lead early in the game through Ilkay Gundogan and looked the better side for most of the game. However, two second-half goals from Jude Bellingham, including a stoppage-time winner, handed the visitors all three points.

Lewandowski's teammate Gavi echoed the same sentiments. Speaking after the game, he stated that the side needed to be better to close out games. Gavi said in a press conference (as quoted by MARCA.):

“La Liga is very long. We have to continue. It’s worthless to play well if you don’t win.”

“The match was marked by details. The first goal made the difference, we can’t be that asleep in those situations. After that we played worse.”

With the win, Los Blancos moved to the top of the table, level with Girona on points but they have a better goal difference. The Blaugrana remain in third, four points off their rivals.

Xavi laments missed chances in Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid

Xavi felt that Madrid's win was undeserved.

Barcelona manager Xavi insisted that his side were the better team and did not deserve to lose El Clasico. The Spaniard, however, admitted that Real Madrid were more efficient in converting their chances.

He said in a post-match press conference:

"We dominated 60 minutes, but this is football. We need five or six chances to score and they, with two or three, score two goals. It's the difference."

"We lacked effectiveness. What we proposed went well, we were calm, patient... Maybe I'm exaggerating, but the feeling I have from the bench is that we deserved to win."

For the record, the two clubs have met in 255 competitive matches, with Real Madrid winning 103, Barcelona 100, and the remaining 52 ending in a stalemate. Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the leading scorer in El Clasico history with 26 goals; Cristiano Ronaldo is joint second with 18.