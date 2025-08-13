"An unserious club", "He deserved better" - Inter Miami fans slam club as they reportedly agree deal to sell Lionel Messi mate to MLS rivals

Inter Miami fans took to social media to express their displeasure after reports emerged that the club had agreed to part ways with goalkeeper Drake Callender.

According to Tom Bogert, Inter Miami have reached an agreement with their Eastern Conference rivals Charlotte FC for the transfer of the former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist. The report adds that Callender was surprised about the destination, as he wasn’t consulted by either of the two clubs during the negotiation process.

Callender, who joined Miami in 2019, has lost his starting role to Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who was signed near the end of 2024. The United States international has featured in only three games for the Herons this season and has been on the sidelines since April, having undergone surgery for a herniated disc.

While Charlotte currently boasts having reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina in goal, it is believed that their move for Callender is to strengthen their depth between the sticks.

Meanwhile, the news of Miami reaching an agreement for the transfer of Callender didn’t sit well with some fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the club’s decision.

An X user wrote:

“Inter Miami an unserious club who runs on vibes and no planning ahead. What are they thinking selling a GK at his prime age while the other GKs in the squad is either too old or too short, not sustainable in the long run.”

Another supported the 27-year-old's departure.

“He deserved better. I’m sorry to hear it,” they wrote.

One questioned the club’s choice to sell Callender and keep Ustari, who is 39 years old.

“Inter Miami is not smart, how is a 41 year old keeper your starting goalie. That is very short sighted,” they claimed.

Another claimed the move wasn’t right.

Another lashed out at the club at its managing owner.

“How stupid you are ? @InterMiamiCF @Jorge__Mas,” they asked.

To date, Drake Callender has played 118 matches for Inter Miami and kept 19 clean sheets.

Can Inter Miami still win the Supporters’ Shield this season?

Inter Miami's performances have been inconsistent this season. The Florida-based club are currently sitting in sixth position on the Eastern Conference table, nine points adrift of leaders Philadelphia, although they have three games in hand.

On the other side of the divide, San Diego FC are topping the Western Conference table with 49 points from 26 matches. Miami are current holders of the Supporters’ Shield, having won it in style last year by accumulating a record 74 points in a regular MLS season.

With three games in hand and a total of 11 league matches still to play, the Herons remain in the race. If they win all three of their outstanding matches, they will be level on points with Philadelphia, keeping their hopes of retaining their title alive.

