Ana Markovic confirms relationship with Portuguese footballer as ‘World’s most beautiful footballer’ breaks internet

Ana Markovic, referred to as the "world's most beautiful footballer", has acknowledged her relationship with Portuguese footballer Tomas Ribeiro.

The Croatian-born grew up in Switzerland and joined Zurich outfit Grasshopper in 2020. However, she opted to play internationally for Croatia. Markovic has also grown as a social media phenomenon with more than 4.5 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram.

After a year of keeping their relationship secret, the 24-year-old forward revealed her heartthrob to be Tomas Ribeiro, a center-back who plays for Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal. Even though they live far apart, as their clubs are in different countries, the pair recently marked their first anniversary (via Daily Star).

In her four seasons with Grasshopper, Ana Markovic has played 74 games and scored 17 goals. She also scored her first international goal with the Croatian national team when she helped them win 4-0 over Moldova in 2021.

Ribeiro, on the other hand, is currently enjoying life in the starting lineup as a center-back for Guimaraes, where he has racked up 29 games this season, scoring thrice and assisting twice.

Ana Markovic picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

The greatest player of all time (GOAT) argument in football is a never-ending one, usually centering around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Swiss Women's Super League talent Markovic has also offered her opinion on the discussion.

Ana Markovic chose Ronaldo after a fan on X (previously Twitter) urged her to choose between the two. She declared with a winking emoji (via Daily Post):

“Cristiano for me is the best. I respect everyone’s opinion. But mine is right.”

Both athletes have outstanding resumes that include several Ballons d'Or, with Ronaldo racking up five and Messi packing an unprecedented eight. Both legends have left Europe for other shores. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr while Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami.

Their star power has been evident since their respective moves. Ronaldo single-handedly began a mass exodus of European players, who opted to join the legendary striker in Saudi Arabia. He has become one of the best players in the league, with 36 goals and 12 assists in just 37 games.

Messi has seen a number of his former Barcelona teammates join him at Inter Miami, including Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. The Argentine magician has also single-handedly increased viewership of the MLS since his arrival just under a year ago. He has already led Miami to their first-ever trophy, as they won the Leagues Cup in 2023.