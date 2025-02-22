“Ancelotti was angry” - Former Real Madrid star Joselu opens up on his Los Blancos departure last season

Former Real Madrid striker Joselu has opened up on the events that surrounded his exit from the Spanish outfit at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Spain international spent one year with Los Blancos before joining Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa last summer.

Ad

Real Madrid turned to Joselu as an emergency loan option in the summer of 2023 following the departure of then-captain Karim Benzema. They paid a €500,000 loan fee and had an option to sign the striker permanently for just €1.5 million at the end of his loan spell.

Joselu ended up leaving the club at the end of the season after enjoying a productive spell at the club.

Now based in Qatar, Joselu spoke for the first time about his exit from the Spanish giants last summer. In an interview with Jugones, the 34-year-old shed light on his decision to leave the European champions and how manager Carlo Ancelotti took it. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

Ad

Trending

"Saying goodbye to Madrid is one of the most difficult moments of my life. I couldn't make that decision with my heart because I would have stayed at Madrid my whole life, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. I thought about my family, my children and I think it's positive in the long run, but at the time, it was negative."

Ad

"When I decided to leave, I was unable to speak to my wife. Lucas Vázquez called me and I was unable to speak to him, just like with Modric, I couldn't get the words out. Telling Ancelotti was difficult, he was upset because he wanted me to stay."

Joselu was a protagonist in his lone season with Real Madrid, coming up clutch when the club needed him.

Ad

Most memorably, the Spaniard scored twice in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich to save his side from elimination and send them to the final of the competition. Joselu ended the season with 17 goals in 49 appearances, winning the Champions League, LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup.

The striker has scored 11 goals this season across all competitions for Al-Gharafa this season.

Real Madrid midfielder set to be rested for Girona clash: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is reportedly set to be rested for their LaLiga game against Girona this weekend. The Uruguay international has been an ever-present for Carlo Ancelotti this season, playing in a number of different positions.

Ad

AS reports that Valverde had to take painkillers to feature against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The 26-year-old played at right-back for Los Blancos despite suffering from a thigh discomfort.

Ancelotti will now allow Valverde to be absent from the game against Girona, particularly as Lucas Vazquez is back fit and available for the game. Vazquez will feature at right-back while the manager will also turn to one of his numerous midfield options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback