"Ancelotti bout to cook something tonight", "I am ALIVE" - Real Madrid fans react as star duo included in XI to face Getafe

Real Madrid fans online were left satisfied with Arda Guler and Endrick starting against Getafe in LaLiga on Wednesday, April 23. Neither player has been a regular starter this season, making this a golden opportunity to prove their worth.

Carlo Ancelotti made a few changes from his regular starting XI. Thibaut Courtois starts at the goal, with Fran Garcia, David Alaba, Raul Asencio, and Lucas Vasquez forming the backline. Garcia is a surprise inclusion. The midfield features Brahim Diaz, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni, with Jude Bellingham notably rested.

The attacking line-up includes Vinicius Jr, Endrick, and Arda Guler. Kylian Mbappe is out due to injury, while Rodrygo has been rested. Guler has started 12 games, while Endrick has started only five times this season. The decision to rest some regular starters could also be in preparation for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26.

Fans took to X to react to the line-up, with many celebrating Arda Guler and Endrick's inclusion. One Madridista wrote:

"Endrick and Arda starts😭😭 Ancelotti bout to cook something tonight."

"endrick and arda both starting 🤩 and i’m choosing to ignore that defense!," a fan remarked.

"arda, endrick. finally," another user chimed in.

"Guler and Endrick Ball is back today," a netizen added.

Fans continued to react to Guler and Endrick's inclusion:

"Arda and Endrick i am ALIVE," another user exclaimed.

"Arda guler will score," another person commented.

"arda & endrick what do yall have for me tn," an X user asked.

"Anything is possible" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opens up about his future at the club

Carlo Ancelotti - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his future at the club amid exit rumors. The Italian tactician said (via Sports Illustrated):

"In football, anything is possible. I'm not surprised by anything, so anything can happen. I don't have any grudges against anyone or anything. I love this bench. I loved the first stage, and I'm loving this second one. I'd like this to continue as long as possible. If one day it ends, I'll be grateful and I'll take my hat off to this club, nothing else."

Carlo Ancelotti's future at the club could depend on how the season ends for Real Madrid. They are major contenders to win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. In both cases, they must beat Barcelona in their second league El Clásico and the final, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Italian tactician has also been linked to the Brazil national team if he leaves Real Madrid this summer. It remains to be seen if things can turn around for Los Blancos after an exit from the Champions League owing to their 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

