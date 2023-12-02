"Ancelotti hasn't heard about the word rest" - Fans react as Real Madrid name 'powerful' XI to face Granada in La Liga fixture

Real Madrid have named their starting XI to face Granada in La Liga today, and fans are impressed with a 'powerful' line-up.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made just one change to his XI that beat Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Joselu replacing Dani Ceballos. Vinicius Junior remains out with an injury.

Los Blancos are the overwhelming favorites to prevail at the Santiago Bernabeu as Granada have struggled to make a mark on their La Liga return. The Andalusians have won just once in 14 games this season and languish in 19th position of the La Liga table.

Furthermore, the capital side are on a 14-game winning run in the fixture and haven't lost to Granada since February 2013.

Ancelotti's decision to name a strong line-up has surprised many. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions, with one fan raving that it's a "powerful" line-up. Another one joked that 'Don' Carlo hasn't heard the word "rest," in light of his reluctance to rotate his line-up.

Real Madrid can leapfrog Girona into first position on the La Liga table with a win

Real Madrid are currently in second place on the La Liga table with 35 points from 14 games. They are three behind surprise leaders Girona, who have played a game more.

With Los Blancos boasting a far superior goal difference, they can leapfrog the Catalan outfit into first position with a win. Given Real Madrid and Granada's contrasting form this season, it's almost certain too.

While the former have lost just once all season, the Andalusians have won just one game so far into the 2023-24 campaign, which is their first season back in the top division since getting relegated in 2022.

Having accrued just seven points so far, Granada are down in 19th position of the league table. Real Madrid, who are on a 14-game winning streak in the fixture, must be licking their fingers at the prospect of going against them right now.