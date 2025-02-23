"Ancelotti surely has something against him", "Carlo doesn’t like or trust him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star left out of XI for Girona clash

Real Madrid fans are conveying their frustration on X after Carlo Ancelotti excluded Arda Guler from his starting XI that will face Girona. The two sides are set to face each other in their LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (Sunday, February 23).

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Real Madrid. Lucas Vasquez, Raul Asensio, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy make up the defense. The midfield consists of Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and Brahim Diaz, while Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Kylian Mbappe start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Jude Bellingham misses out due to suspension after being shown a red card against Osasuna, while Federico Valverde has been rested and is named on the bench.

Arda Guler has struggled for regular game time under Ancelotti this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. The 19-year-old has played just 967 minutes on the pitch, last making a LaLiga start during their 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano (December 15, 2024).

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"Ancelotti surely has something against Guler man.. Ruining his conference.."

Another fan tweeted:

"When is Arda going to play man."

Other fans reacted below:

"You should have played Arda," one fan insisted.

"Arda guler should be playing …. When Nico is back for next season he is gonna suffer like Arda too .. this coach has to go," one fan commented.

"Arda Guler deserved a starting minute too. Ancelloti WHYYY?" another questioned.

"Arda Guler should have started this game," another added.

"Goes to prove that Carlo doesn’t like or trust Arda Guler," one fan stated.

"We have reached a point where we cannot fail" - Ancelotti on Real Madrid's recent poor form and upcoming Girona clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his side cannot afford many slip-ups during this 'important' stage of the season. He also reckons Los Blancos have been unlucky in recent weeks after picking up just two points in the league from their last three matches.

During the Girona pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“We are in an important moment of the season. We put in a good performance against City. We have to repeat it. We have reached a point where we cannot fail. The League is very competitive and each match can be vital to get to the end of the competition in good shape.”

He added:

“We have had a bit of bad luck. We have done quite well in the last three games, a little less so against Espanyol, much better against Atlético and much better against Osasuna, where with ten men we were close to winning the game. We must continue along this line, because if you play well and have a good attitude, in the end the result will reward you.”

Real Madrid will be aiming to secure all three points against Girona as they look to cover ground on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. They are currently third in the LaLiga table with 51 points from 24 games, three points behind the La Blaugrana, with a game in hand.

