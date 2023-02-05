Create

"Get Asensio and Ancelotti out" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid's shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca hands initiative to Barcelona in La Liga title race

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 05, 2023 20:36 IST
Real Madrid have miles to cover on Barcelona after La Liga defeat
Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Mallorca stunned Real Madrid, handing Carlo Ancelotti's team a shock 1-0 defeat in La Liga on February 5. Nacho's own goal was the difference between the two sides.

Mallorca broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Vedat Muriqi's header deflected off Nacho and left Andriy Lunin beaten. The Ukrainian's rare place in the starting XI wasn't ideal, though he could have done nothing about the goal.

While Los Blancos pushed to find the equalizer, they failed to get past the stern Mallorca defense. Marco Asensio had a golden chance to restore parity for his team in the second half.

Predrag Rajkovic tripped Vinicius Jr. inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. Asensio took the responsibility but his penalty was saved by the Mallorca custodian.

After the defeat, Los Blancos are trailing league leaders Barcelona by five points. Xavi's side currently have 50 points on the board after 19 games. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have amassed 45 points, having played one game more than the Catalan club.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca:

Watching Real Madrid this season https://t.co/MabSSo56vA
Congrats to Barcelona on the 22/23 league title
FT | #LaLigaMallorca 1-0 Real Madrid⚽️ Nacho Fernandez 13' (GBD)-❌ Marco Asensio gagal penalti 59'Real Madrid tumbang 😂Kesempatan bagi Barca untuk memperlebar jarak jadi 8 poin https://t.co/2koIOJuJHB
Game over. Real Madrid just had one shot on target: Asensio' PK.Embarrassing display.
Marco Asensio this season: https://t.co/yQfxdt2ktD
Refree’s reaction when Asensio missed the penalty 💔😔 https://t.co/RWcFLmm1Ru
(1-0) Camino del desastreMedia Liga regalada en Mallorca tras un partido nefasto. Sin ganas, sin hambre. Hernández Hernández no falló a su doble rasero y ofreció un recital tendencioso a nivel disciplinario. Ancelotti no dio nunca con la tecla. Asensio falló un penalti. https://t.co/svEZaAAi8b
Asensio cost us the league in February https://t.co/1jnazvjS55
Asensio missed the pen on purpose. He is literally from Mallorca and still supports them, the fact he is even playing in this game is a disgrace. https://t.co/7Xfx7DLenj
Get Asensio and Ancelotti out of my club
Asensio misses the penalty.
Friendly reminder that Real Madrid still haven’t scored a single freekick since getting these machines https://t.co/EkuA8npPtc
Clearly it’s Vini’s fault. https://t.co/8P56mub3YK
My 12+ long years as a Real Madrid might be over this szn https://t.co/UJjso0LskX
Asensio's missed penalty is still Real Madrid's only shot on goal... https://t.co/0lgt7JAJqj
🇪🇸 - Vedat Muriqi's header against Real Madrid. What an executions! 💪🏴‍☠️twitter.com/GG8640H/status…
I absolutely love Ancelotti & he definitely has earned to finish the season – but for my sanity I kinda have hope he walks.A loss here means league is lost, and the squad is clearly struggling to string two games as mental fatigue has caught up. A change looks needed.
Ancelotti haciendo una temporada de mierda para que le echen y pueda jubilarse lo antes posible https://t.co/tdMi5d9y5a
Real Madrid were offered Cancelo on loan. Ancelotti wanted him. The management rejected him. They’re setting him up for failure.
Ancelotti and Vinicius are our problem this season. Vinicius can never change. Very useless!!!
How desperate can Ancelotti be?1st: Mariano in2nd: Vallejo AND Odriozola warming up https://t.co/hFv7vPqPRR
If it wasn’t for the Asensio Penalty that got saved like Ancelotti ball no play shot on target Optometry football, Eye signals and InshAllah mmoa https://t.co/SXxMrgAeTW
Ancelotti should see the season out and leave. He’s had zero solutions to these low-blocks in the league for his now season and a half back. It’s about time Madrid hire a coach with a structure that sustains pressure.
This ancelotti ball broso draining what is this
Is it Ancelotti out or Board out at this point?
Why was Rodrygo not taking that pen?! He has a perfect record for Madrid. So many incorrect decisions by Ancelotti this season man.
Las indicaciones de hoy de Ancelotti a sus jugadores https://t.co/XYa37bCVxK
I won't place the blame on Carlo Ancelotti for our current situation. The real fault lies with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez for not making any new signings. It's clear for everyone to see that our team has a shortage of both fullbacks and backup strikers.
REAL MADRID ! how are we losing against Mallorca!!!!! Wtfffffff fr this is enough We Seriously need new SIGNINGS.. @MrAncelotti SERIOUSLY
There's just no way Ancelotti prepares these games, no way, I watch Mallorca twice a year and I knew that this is how they would setup, how is our coach offering zero solutions and playing right into their hands twitter.com/abdule_10/stat…
Mariano Díaz enters the game. https://t.co/19Xz3kPkSh

Real Madrid will have to turn their attention to the FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

While Real Madrid's performance against Mallorca was far from ideal, they will now have to shift their attention to an entirely different tournament. Carlo Ancelotti's side will return to action on February 8 as they take on Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

Given their current dismal form in the Spanish league, the tournament might be at the perfect time for Los Blancos to get their bearings back together.

The Italian manager claimed ahead of the game against Mallorca that his team hasn't yet started preparing for the Club World Cup. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“We haven't even started to focus on the preparation for the Club World Cup yet. We know the teams we will face in the quarter-finals and we'll focus on them after the game against Mallorca."

He was also quizzed about the lack of rest for his team ahead of the Al-Ahly clash. The Italian responded:

“I don't think it's right to play with under 72 hours rest, but we have to do it. Playing on Sunday at two o'clock in the afternoon doesn't feel right."

If Real Madrid beat Al Ahly, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Flamengo and Al-Hilal.

