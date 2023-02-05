"Get Asensio and Ancelotti out" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid's shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca hands initiative to Barcelona in La Liga title race

Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Mallorca stunned Real Madrid, handing Carlo Ancelotti's team a shock 1-0 defeat in La Liga on February 5. Nacho's own goal was the difference between the two sides.
Mallorca broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Vedat Muriqi's header deflected off Nacho and left Andriy Lunin beaten. The Ukrainian's rare place in the starting XI wasn't ideal, though he could have done nothing about the goal.
While Los Blancos pushed to find the equalizer, they failed to get past the stern Mallorca defense. Marco Asensio had a golden chance to restore parity for his team in the second half.
Predrag Rajkovic tripped Vinicius Jr. inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. Asensio took the responsibility but his penalty was saved by the Mallorca custodian.
After the defeat, Los Blancos are trailing league leaders Barcelona by five points. Xavi's side currently have 50 points on the board after 19 games. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have amassed 45 points, having played one game more than the Catalan club.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca:
Real Madrid will have to turn their attention to the FIFA Club World Cup
While Real Madrid's performance against Mallorca was far from ideal, they will now have to shift their attention to an entirely different tournament. Carlo Ancelotti's side will return to action on February 8 as they take on Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.
Given their current dismal form in the Spanish league, the tournament might be at the perfect time for Los Blancos to get their bearings back together.
The Italian manager claimed ahead of the game against Mallorca that his team hasn't yet started preparing for the Club World Cup. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):
“We haven't even started to focus on the preparation for the Club World Cup yet. We know the teams we will face in the quarter-finals and we'll focus on them after the game against Mallorca."
He was also quizzed about the lack of rest for his team ahead of the Al-Ahly clash. The Italian responded:
“I don't think it's right to play with under 72 hours rest, but we have to do it. Playing on Sunday at two o'clock in the afternoon doesn't feel right."
If Real Madrid beat Al Ahly, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Flamengo and Al-Hilal.