"Get Asensio and Ancelotti out" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid's shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca hands initiative to Barcelona in La Liga title race

Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Mallorca stunned Real Madrid, handing Carlo Ancelotti's team a shock 1-0 defeat in La Liga on February 5. Nacho's own goal was the difference between the two sides.

Mallorca broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Vedat Muriqi's header deflected off Nacho and left Andriy Lunin beaten. The Ukrainian's rare place in the starting XI wasn't ideal, though he could have done nothing about the goal.

While Los Blancos pushed to find the equalizer, they failed to get past the stern Mallorca defense. Marco Asensio had a golden chance to restore parity for his team in the second half.

Predrag Rajkovic tripped Vinicius Jr. inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. Asensio took the responsibility but his penalty was saved by the Mallorca custodian.

After the defeat, Los Blancos are trailing league leaders Barcelona by five points. Xavi's side currently have 50 points on the board after 19 games. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have amassed 45 points, having played one game more than the Catalan club.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca:

PointGod🇵🇹➐ @Point_God_11_ Watching Real Madrid this season Watching Real Madrid this season https://t.co/MabSSo56vA

beau @gerrytxt Congrats to Barcelona on the 22/23 league title Congrats to Barcelona on the 22/23 league title

FaktaBola @FaktaSepakbola

Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid

Nacho Fernandez 13' (GBD)

-

Marco Asensio gagal penalti 59'



Real Madrid tumbang



Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid

Nacho Fernandez 13' (GBD)

-

Marco Asensio gagal penalti 59'

Real Madrid tumbang

Kesempatan bagi Barca untuk memperlebar jarak jadi 8 poin

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM Game over. Real Madrid just had one shot on target: Asensio' PK.



Embarrassing display. Game over. Real Madrid just had one shot on target: Asensio' PK.Embarrassing display.

José Luis Sánchez 🇪🇸 @JLSanchez78 (1-0) Camino del desastre



Media Liga regalada en Mallorca tras un partido nefasto. Sin ganas, sin hambre. Hernández Hernández no falló a su doble rasero y ofreció un recital tendencioso a nivel disciplinario. Ancelotti no dio nunca con la tecla. Asensio falló un penalti. (1-0) Camino del desastreMedia Liga regalada en Mallorca tras un partido nefasto. Sin ganas, sin hambre. Hernández Hernández no falló a su doble rasero y ofreció un recital tendencioso a nivel disciplinario. Ancelotti no dio nunca con la tecla. Asensio falló un penalti. https://t.co/svEZaAAi8b

# @mbrma7ii Asensio cost us the league in February Asensio cost us the league in February https://t.co/1jnazvjS55

LLF @laligafrauds Asensio missed the pen on purpose. He is literally from Mallorca and still supports them, the fact he is even playing in this game is a disgrace. Asensio missed the pen on purpose. He is literally from Mallorca and still supports them, the fact he is even playing in this game is a disgrace. https://t.co/7Xfx7DLenj

Kumasi Mayor🍥 @HenryKnight_ Get Asensio and Ancelotti out of my club Get Asensio and Ancelotti out of my club

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Asensio misses the penalty. Asensio misses the penalty.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Friendly reminder that Real Madrid still haven’t scored a single freekick since getting these machines Friendly reminder that Real Madrid still haven’t scored a single freekick since getting these machines https://t.co/EkuA8npPtc

Xerx 🇦🇱 @FedevaIverdee My 12+ long years as a Real Madrid might be over this szn My 12+ long years as a Real Madrid might be over this szn https://t.co/UJjso0LskX

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Asensio's missed penalty is still Real Madrid's only shot on goal... Asensio's missed penalty is still Real Madrid's only shot on goal... https://t.co/0lgt7JAJqj

Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 @kosovanfooty_EN - Vedat Muriqi's header against Real Madrid.



What an executions! 🏴‍☠️



twitter.com/GG8640H/status… - Vedat Muriqi's header against Real Madrid.What an executions!🏴‍☠️ 🇪🇸 - Vedat Muriqi's header against Real Madrid. What an executions! 💪🏴‍☠️twitter.com/GG8640H/status…

Loconte @Loconteee I absolutely love Ancelotti & he definitely has earned to finish the season – but for my sanity I kinda have hope he walks.



A loss here means league is lost, and the squad is clearly struggling to string two games as mental fatigue has caught up. A change looks needed. I absolutely love Ancelotti & he definitely has earned to finish the season – but for my sanity I kinda have hope he walks.A loss here means league is lost, and the squad is clearly struggling to string two games as mental fatigue has caught up. A change looks needed.

Ronci @ElRonceroDelFCB Ancelotti haciendo una temporada de mierda para que le echen y pueda jubilarse lo antes posible Ancelotti haciendo una temporada de mierda para que le echen y pueda jubilarse lo antes posible https://t.co/tdMi5d9y5a

TC @totalcristiano Real Madrid were offered Cancelo on loan. Ancelotti wanted him. The management rejected him. They’re setting him up for failure. Real Madrid were offered Cancelo on loan. Ancelotti wanted him. The management rejected him. They’re setting him up for failure.

£LV!S @NanaKAbabio Ancelotti and Vinicius are our problem this season. Vinicius can never change. Very useless!!! Ancelotti and Vinicius are our problem this season. Vinicius can never change. Very useless!!!

Nils Kern @nilskern17 How desperate can Ancelotti be?

1st: Mariano in

2nd: Vallejo AND Odriozola warming up How desperate can Ancelotti be?1st: Mariano in2nd: Vallejo AND Odriozola warming up https://t.co/hFv7vPqPRR

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne If it wasn’t for the Asensio Penalty that got saved like Ancelotti ball no play shot on target



Optometry football, Eye signals and InshAllah mmoa If it wasn’t for the Asensio Penalty that got saved like Ancelotti ball no play shot on target Optometry football, Eye signals and InshAllah mmoa https://t.co/SXxMrgAeTW

Mazin @TheMadridRole Ancelotti should see the season out and leave. He’s had zero solutions to these low-blocks in the league for his now season and a half back. It’s about time Madrid hire a coach with a structure that sustains pressure. Ancelotti should see the season out and leave. He’s had zero solutions to these low-blocks in the league for his now season and a half back. It’s about time Madrid hire a coach with a structure that sustains pressure.

NYRΞ🍁ティッカー @nyre_xx This ancelotti ball bro

so draining what is this This ancelotti ball broso draining what is this

𝐑𝟗 @IconicBlanco Is it Ancelotti out or Board out at this point? Is it Ancelotti out or Board out at this point?

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Why was Rodrygo not taking that pen?! He has a perfect record for Madrid. So many incorrect decisions by Ancelotti this season man. Why was Rodrygo not taking that pen?! He has a perfect record for Madrid. So many incorrect decisions by Ancelotti this season man.

Nacho. @nachohergon Las indicaciones de hoy de Ancelotti a sus jugadores

Las indicaciones de hoy de Ancelotti a sus jugadores https://t.co/XYa37bCVxK

Sumit Paudel @essanpe_ I won't place the blame on Carlo Ancelotti for our current situation. The real fault lies with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez for not making any new signings. It's clear for everyone to see that our team has a shortage of both fullbacks and backup strikers. I won't place the blame on Carlo Ancelotti for our current situation. The real fault lies with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez for not making any new signings. It's clear for everyone to see that our team has a shortage of both fullbacks and backup strikers.

Ch€ddar @FrimpKyei



fr this is enough We Seriously need new SIGNINGS.. REAL MADRID ! how are we losing against Mallorca!!!!! Wtffffffffr this is enough We Seriously need new SIGNINGS.. @MrAncelotti SERIOUSLY REAL MADRID ! how are we losing against Mallorca!!!!! Wtfffffff fr this is enough We Seriously need new SIGNINGS.. @MrAncelotti SERIOUSLY

Abdul @abdule_10 Abdul @abdule_10 Not surprising that we spent the entire half punting the ball at goal from unrealistic angles, playing vs a 5 ATB and we don't have a single natural forward on the pitch to occupy the backline and our entire right flank offers zero penetration, so predictable, so easy to contain Not surprising that we spent the entire half punting the ball at goal from unrealistic angles, playing vs a 5 ATB and we don't have a single natural forward on the pitch to occupy the backline and our entire right flank offers zero penetration, so predictable, so easy to contain There's just no way Ancelotti prepares these games, no way, I watch Mallorca twice a year and I knew that this is how they would setup, how is our coach offering zero solutions and playing right into their hands twitter.com/abdule_10/stat… There's just no way Ancelotti prepares these games, no way, I watch Mallorca twice a year and I knew that this is how they would setup, how is our coach offering zero solutions and playing right into their hands twitter.com/abdule_10/stat…

Real Madrid will have to turn their attention to the FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

While Real Madrid's performance against Mallorca was far from ideal, they will now have to shift their attention to an entirely different tournament. Carlo Ancelotti's side will return to action on February 8 as they take on Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

Given their current dismal form in the Spanish league, the tournament might be at the perfect time for Los Blancos to get their bearings back together.

The Italian manager claimed ahead of the game against Mallorca that his team hasn't yet started preparing for the Club World Cup. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“We haven't even started to focus on the preparation for the Club World Cup yet. We know the teams we will face in the quarter-finals and we'll focus on them after the game against Mallorca."

He was also quizzed about the lack of rest for his team ahead of the Al-Ahly clash. The Italian responded:

“I don't think it's right to play with under 72 hours rest, but we have to do it. Playing on Sunday at two o'clock in the afternoon doesn't feel right."

If Real Madrid beat Al Ahly, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Flamengo and Al-Hilal.

