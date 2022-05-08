"And this man is going to be a consultant for us!" - Ex-Manchester United attacker left unimpressed by Ralf Rangnick's credentials 

Former Manchester United winger Gordon Hill has questioned the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick's credentials following the team's humiliating 4-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard struck to inflict more misery on the Red Devils, who were simply awful at the Amex.

The defeat officially ended their slim UEFA Champions League hopes. They will now finish with their lowest-ever league points tally in the Premier League era, having accrued only 58 with one game left.

Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after the Norwegian was given the boot, but Manchester United's results hardly improved under the former RB Leipzig manager.

They continued to go through the motions, forcing the club's chiefs to look for someone else to fill in the permanent role.

With Erik ten Hag now set to replace him in the summer, Rangnick is set to continue in a consultancy role for the Old Trafford outfit, while also taking on the role of the Austrian national team's management.

However, Hill has expressed doubts over Rangnick's credentials following a poor campaign, especially after the Brighton debacle on Saturday.

Hill wrote on Twitter:

"And this man is going to be a consultant for Us, and manager of Austria, wow football has gone to pot."

Rangnick came to United with a big reputation of developing youth players, exercising an attacking philosophy and mentoring fellow German coaches Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

However, that has definitely taken a hit following a disappointing last six months at the helm of the Red Devils, who continue to search for their identity.

His last game in charge of the club will be against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on May 22.

Manchester United cannot wait to start afresh under Ten Hag

With another miserable campaign almost behind them, Manchester United cannot wait to start the 2022-23 season under new manager Ten Hag.

There are great expectations from the Dutchman, who has carved a niche for himself at Ajax in the last five years.

United are also likely to witness an exodus of players, as many from their current squad are set to leave, while Ten Hag will also look to make new recruitements.

He has a massive task of rebuilding ahead of him, but Manchester United fans are already looking forward to it.

