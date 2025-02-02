“And he sat on the floor” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot shares what Alexander-Arnold told him before coming off with injury vs Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed what vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold told him before coming off injured in their Premier League game against Bournemouth (February 1). The Reds were victorious in their away clash at the Vitality Stadium, beating the Cherries 2-0. However, Alexander-Arnold was unable to complete the game.

The full-back had to be replaced by Conor Bradley (70') after he fell to the turf and was unable to continue. He was forced to limp off the pitch, alongside the club's physios, as the Reds secured the win without him. Afterwards, Arne Slot spoke about the 26-year-old's injury situation, revealing what Alexander-Arnold said to him (via club website):

"The situation was that he said to me, 'You have to take me off' and he sat on the floor and we took him off."

Slot provided an update on the injury, adding:

"He felt something, I can't tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution."

"This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let's hope he is back with us as soon as possible."

Liverpool have an upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on February 6. While Trent Alexander-Arnold might miss that game, he could be back in time for their Premier League outing against Everton at Goodison Park on February 12.

Liverpool winger Mo Salah crosses 20-goal mark in the Premier League for 5th time

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has crossed the 20-goal mark in the Premier League this season. This is the fifth time the mercurial Egyptian has managed this feat, making him one of only five players to do so. The other four are Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

The winger is currently leading the goalscoring charts with 21 league goals, and he does not look like slowing down. When asked about crossing the 20-goal mark, he told Sky Sports (via club website):

“It feels good to be fair! Scoring goals, team winning, it’s an incredible feeling. But I said it many times before that my main target this season is to win the Premier League with the team. We are going in the right direction so hopefully we can keep going like this.”

It is worth noting that Mohamed Salah is currently in the final six months of his contract at Anfield. The winger is on the verge of an exit from Liverpool, who have yet to agree on a new deal with the 32-year-old.

