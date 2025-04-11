David Beckham has poked fun at his wife Victoria, as her photos emerged during Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal win over LAFC (aggregate 3-2) on Wednesday (April 9). The MLS side's co-owner was seen celebrating in the photo, while his partner stood on his side.
Inter Miami lost the first leg 1-0 and beat LAFC 3-1 in the second leg to reach the semifinals. As photos of Beckham's animated celebrations from the pitchside emerged on Thursday (April 10), the former player redirected attention to his partner, who doesn't show any emotions. He shared the photo on Instagram with the caption:
"And they say my wife's not into football 😂 How dare they 😂 emotions were running high in the stadium last night for most of us I love you @victoriabeckham I know you love it really always by my side."
Isco, Pato, and Eni Aluko were among those who could not stop themselves from reacting to the photos. They loved the post from the Inter Miami co-owner and were laughing it out in the comments.
Victoria also reacted and posted in her Instagram story:
"Still trying to figure out the rules! 😂 @davidbeckham x x."
Beckham weighed in on the game and wrote:
"Now that was a proper game of football ⚽️ 2 good teams competing in front of a sold out stadium of fans that came to be entertained.. And wow were they entertained what a win and a special night for us all in Miami Thank you to La Familia & the special performance from our whole team tonight on to the next x @intermiamicf."
Lionel Messi is the soul of David Beckham's Inter Miami, says coach
Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was full of praise for Lionel Messi after his brace in their 3-1 win over LAFC. Mascherano said the Argentine icon was the soul of the team.
"Messi is the soul of this team. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about him because I've known him for 20 years now, and I have to help him in this stage of his career. He's a guy who has everything in football. He's the greatest in history, and he's still making the path and guiding the new generations beyond having won everything until the last day he plays on the pitch. He wants to win and will do the impossible. Football is just about wanting, but you have to be able. And he has that ability because he is the greatest of all," he said (via GOAL).
Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win their first-ever silverware in 2023 when they lifted the Leagues Cup. He followed it up by winning the David Beckham co-owned side the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.