“And still”, “The best” – Vinicius Jr and other Real Madrid stars react to stunning goal from Karim Benzema during Al-Ittihad debut

Vinicius Junior and other Real Madrid stars reacted as Karim Benzema bagged a goal and an assist on his Al-Ittihad debut on Thursday (July 27). The Frenchman assisted the first goal for the Jeddah-based team before netting a spectacular effort from outside the box.

It was the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner's first appearance for the Saudi Pro League club after completing his sensational move to the Middle East. He started life in Saudi Arabia with a trademark match-winning performance as Al-Ittihad bagged a 2-1 win in the Arab Cup of Champions.

Vinicius commented under the post:

"The Best."

Aurelien Tchouameni wrote:

"DIFFERENT"

David Alaba commented:

"And Still."

Real Madrid legend Marcelo, meanwhile, left three fire emojis under the post. Karim Benzema proved that despite his age, he remains a world-class player and is set to bring a different level of competitiveness to the Saudi Pro League this season.

Several superstars left their comments

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about Karim Benzema's departure

Since joining Real Madrid in 2009, Karim Benzema became one of the most important players in club history. He left as the second highest scorer in Los Blancos history with 353 goals.

The Frenchman was the leader of the team's attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 departure. Manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted the striker's move to Al-Ittihad (via Los Blancos' website):

"His departure has come as a surprise to everyone, but it has to be understood. It was a last-minute decision. Yesterday he trained normally, and today he's taken this decision.

"We have accepted it. I spoke to him this morning, and he said he was leaving, and I understood. He's done so well with me in these four years and also at the club."

Ancelotti added:

"That's why I want to thank him. He's thought it through, and his decision forms part of the transition of this club, which continues and will continue next year. We have time to reflect on what we have to do. We'll have a competitive squad next year."

Joselu Mato has been brought in on loan from Espanyol to be the team's leading striker for the 2023-24 season. The Spaniard scored a spectacular bicycle kick in a pre-season game against Manchester United.