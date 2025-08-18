“And they’ve got a chance at top 4” - Demetri Mitchell tells Manchester United to sign their 28-year-old ex-player to fight for Champions League place

Former Manchester United defender Demetri Mitchell believes the Red Devils should bring Dean Henderson back this summer. The English custodian rose through the ranks at Old Trafford but failed to cement a place in the starting XI.

Henderson spent much of his time out on loan, before leaving permanently to join Crystal Palace in the summer of 2023. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous run with the Eagles so far, and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

Henderson was also crucial to Crystal Palace's Community Shield win over Liverpool, making two saves in the penalty shoot-out. Interestingly, the goalkeeper position remains a concern for Manchester United, with Andre Onana failing to convince.

His deputy, Altay Bayindir, hasn't fared any better either, and did little to prove his naysayers wrong in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, August 17. The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, but Mitchell reckons Henderson could also work wonders at Old Trafford.

Sharing the message on X, the Leyton Orient left-back insisted that his former teammate could help Manchester United finish within the top four in the Premier League.

“United should go buy Dean Henderson back, and they’ve got a chance at top 4,” wrote Mitchell.

Dean Henderson is under contract with Crystal Palace until 2028.

Has Gary Neville advised Manchester United to sign a new goalkeeper?

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised the Red Devils to sign a new goalkeeper before the end of the summer. Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former right-back insisted that a dominant custodian can help the team win vital points.

"There's a glaring issue that Man Utd cannot ignore and it is the fact they need to find a goalkeeper. They have to. I'm unequivocal on that because I had an experience with Man Utd for 20 years where there were two big periods of seven or eight years with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar," said Neville.

He continued:

"In between, we had seven or eight goalkeepers in a six, seven, eight-year period and it is really unsettling when you haven't got a dominant No 1, who is dominant in the air, who owns his six-yard box, comes and punches everything and makes a lot of saves to win you points when your defenders make mistakes."

Andre Onana registered 11 clean sheets from 50 games for Manchester United last season.

