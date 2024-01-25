Andre Onana considered early Manchester United return from AFCON after row with Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana considered leaving his country's camp early following an altercation with Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o. The goalkeeper has been unhappy with how things have gone since his arrival in the Cameroon camp for the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Onana was the subject of a discussion between the Cameroon FA and Manchester United ahead of AFCON, with the national team agreeing fo a late arrival for the goalkeeper. Due to bad weather, the 27-year-old arrived less than 24 hours to their opener against Guinea and was left out of the squad completely.

There was a reported row between manager Rigobert Song and the Manchester United man, but he returned for the match against Senegal. After making zero saves against the champions, Song decided to leave Onana on the bench for the third group game against Gambia, with his cousin Fabrice Ondoa taking the United goalkeeper's spot.

The Manchester United man allegedly did not take this news too well and launched a tirade at Samuel Eto'o, who was with the team before the match. Andre Onana reportedly did not receive a response from Eto'o after the incident, with the legendary forward ignoring him.

Onana considered picking up his bags and immediately returning to Manchester, but has had a change of mind, opting to remain with the squad, as per Metro. He remains in contention to play against Nigeria in their Round of 16 meeting on Saturday, although Ondoa is likely to start the game.

Cameroon have been far from convincing in the AFCON, needing two late goals to avoid a group stage exit. Cameroon finished third in the last edition.

Altay Bayindir set for Manchester United debut in Andre Onana absence

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown faith in goalkeeper Andre Onana, handing him all the available minutes this season. The former Ajax man has been in goal even for the cup matches against lower division opposition.

The Red Devils signed Altay Bayindir in the summer to provide competition and cover for Onana, but the Turkish goalkeeper has not yet had a look-in. With Onana absent, he looks set to make his long-awaited debut for the club when they take on Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.