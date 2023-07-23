Andre Onana reveals why he picked unique squad no. after completing Manchester United move

Manchester United's latest signing, Andre Onana, recently opened up about why he chose the number 24 shirt at the Red Devils. Onana is expected to be United's first-choice goalkeeper from the 2023-24 season onwards, which is why it was surprising that he didn't choose the traditional number 1 jersey.

Speaking to MUTV, the Cameroonian shot-stopper revealed that the number symbolises his birthday - April 2.

Onana said:

"I just like that number and it’s my birthday, my date of birth. So for me it’s great and I like this shirt. With this number we have done a lot and I hope this will continue."

With the move to Manchester United, Onana has reunited with several of his former teammates from Ajax and manager Erik ten Hag. He will, once again, share a dressing room with Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Donny van de Beek.

About the impact that Ten Hag has had on him, Onana said:

"Yeah a very big impact, to be honest. We have done a lot of great things together, we reached the semi-final of the Champions League with Ajax. That was not something easy doing this with a smaller club like Ajax. It’s something you only do every 20 or 25 years."

"We have a great relationship, he’s a top coach, for me one of the best in the world. It’s not about saying [these things], now it’s the time to demonstrate it. It’s not going to be easy, but I’m sure with the team we have, with the spirit we have, we will fight for it and I hope we are going to be successful here.’"

Following a successful stint at Ajax, the Cameroonian joined Inter Milan as a free agent in the summer of 2022. He has now replaced longtime stalwart David de Gea between the sticks after completing a €55 million move.

Onana deal deems youngster surplus to requirements at Manchester United

Onana's arrival could spell the end for youngster Matej Kovar's pre-season with United.

Manchester United are looking to find a loan deal for young goalkeeper Matej Kovar. This comes after Kovar was left out of the team's preseason squad which traveled to the US. According to Simon Stone of the BBC, the Red Devils are actively looking to find a loan deal for the player.

The arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan means he will become David de Gea's successor, deeming Kovar surplus to requirements. The 23-year-old impressed in pre-season friendlies against Leeds United and Olympique Lyonnais.

Dean Henderson is also expected to leave the club, with Nottingham Forest pursuing a deal for the goalkeeper. Currently, the backup option is 37-year-old Tom Heaton. Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki of Urawa Reds, according to reports from Japan.